Kristi Toliver didn’t need to be reminded about her shooting slump through the WNBA semifinals. Her statistics through the first three games weren’t pretty, and she knew it. The same was true for the other Washington Mystics starting guard, Natasha Cloud, who had missed 14 of 21 shot attempts over the stretch.

While Cloud counted on all the hours of her hard work to finally kick in, Toliver leaned on a mentor’s wisdom.

“You’re either hot or you’re due,” Toliver remembered ahead of Sunday’s must-win Game 4 against the Atlanta Dream.

“Obviously, I knew I wasn’t hot, so I knew it was coming and that’s what shooters do,” said Toliver, who led all scorers with 22 points in the Mystics’ win. “You’re ready. You’re ready for the moment, especially win or go home. You have to show up.”

In a game overshadowed by Elena Delle Donne’s dramatic return from a bone bruise to her left knee, the Mystics’ backcourt still shined while combining for 35 of Washington’s 97 points. Even more, both guards shot efficiently while mixing in aggressive play with timely three-pointers.

[Delle Donne’s return powers Mystics to Game 4 win]

Together, Toliver and Cloud made 13-of-26 shots from the floor and knocked down six threes as Washington tied the series and forced a decisive Game 5 in Atlanta Tuesday.

For the backcourt, the breakout moment came just in time.

“It’s huge for our confidence moving forward,” said Cloud who matched her series high of 13 points on 5-of-10 shooting. “It’s rough when you are in a little bit of a shooting slump and your team is depending on you, especially with Elena being out on Friday. But you know, it’s part of the game.”

Although Cloud committed six of the team’s 12 turnovers, she covered up those mistakes by powering the Mystics’ early third-quarter run that built a 16-point lead over the Dream.

“Natasha struggled in some areas,” Mystics Coach Mike Thibault said, “but then she turns around and makes two big [threes] when the game got close again.”

Before Sunday, Cloud had made 4 of 8 from the three-point arc but couldn’t find the same success within the perimeter.

“We’re going to have our ups and we’re going to have our downs, off days and good days,” Cloud said about her overall 7-of-21 mark in the previous three matchups against the Dream.

“But it’s sticking to who we are and trusting in our process and how much work we put in and just getting reps up,” Cloud continued. “Repping it out until one eventually drops.”

[Elena Delle Donne took exception with Adam Silver and a WNBA star found her voice]

Toliver, a normally reliable three-point shooter who had compiled a .360 percentage in the season, was only 4 for 21 entering the Sunday matchup.

“I don’t really read the paper or watch anything, so I didn’t know I was 4 for 21,” Toliver responded when asked about the numbers.

Toliver did know, however, that she was due.

In a sequence indicative of the backcourt’s improvement, Toliver drained her first three-pointer at the 6:28 mark of the first quarter. Then on the next play, Cloud stole a pass and raced downcourt to scoop in a layup while getting fouled.

Cloud credited the looming specter of Delle Donne and how she opened scoring opportunities for the backcourt against the Atlanta defense.

“Even though she may not have hit her three [early] shots, they can’t rotate, or they can’t come off and show too much longer on me and Kristi,” Cloud said of Delle Donne’s effect. “Her presence makes a difference on the floor, especially on the offensive end because you have to play her straight up.”

Besides Delle Donne, Toliver represents the only other Mystics player with WNBA Finals experience. However, Toliver stands alone as the one teammate with a championship, won in 2016 while she played for the Los Angeles Sparks. So as a leader, Toliver never worried about her slump. Toliver knew she’d step up when the team needed her.

“I’m glad that not only myself but others were able to answer the call,” Toliver said. “Now we have to build off this momentum. One game, that’s not good enough. It’s going to be even more difficult on the road. I’m sure they’re going to adjust some things to make it more difficult for all of us, but we just have to stay confident and ready to go.”