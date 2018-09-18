

Alex Ovechkin talks with teammates at training camp last week. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

After serving as an honorary captain and receiving the loudest ovation at Sunday’s Redskins home opener, the ageless Alex Ovechkin turned 33 on Monday. The Capitals captain, whose team is preparing to begin its Stanley Cup title defense after a summer of doing Cup stands and partying around the world, apparently toned things down a bit for his birthday celebration.

Ovechkin posted a photo to his Instagram account of himself holding balloons and a delicious-looking fruit tart.

As Ian Oland of Russian Machine Never Breaks notes, Ovechkin went to dinner at the Peking Gourmet Inn in Falls Church with his wife, Nastya, and his mom, Tatyana, along with his agent, his trainer and a close friend.

Ovechkin’s go-to pregame meal may be chicken Parmesan with four different sauces from Mamma Lucia, but he and his family are also longtime fans of Peking Gourmet Inn. A photo of Ovechkin with one of the restaurant’s managers hangs on the wall alongside photos of other celebrities who have frequented the Northern Virginia staple, including George W. Bush and family.

[Alex Ovechkin's goal for Stanley Cup champion Caps: 'Not suck back-to-back']

Ovechkin is a champion who appreciates the finer things in life, so his party obviously ordered the duck, which former Washington Post food critic Phyllis Richman described as “a hot contender for the best in town” in 1980, two years after the restaurant opened. (“It is plump, juicy, tender and golden, with crisp skin that is elegantly pared off the bird tableside,” she wrote.)

During dessert, the restaurant’s staff serenaded Ovechkin’s table by singing “Happy Birthday.”

Ovechkin enters the 2018-19 season 19th on the NHL’s all-time goals list with 607. His next goal will tie former Capital Dino Ciccarelli for 18tg. Another 49-goal campaign like last season’s would move him into a tie for 13th with Brendan Shanahan.

CAPS TODAY: Alex Ovechkin, who is celebrating a birthday today, is the only player in NHL history with a Calder Trophy, a Hart Trophy, a Maurice Richard Trophy, a Ted Lindsay Award, an Art Ross Trophy and a Conn Smythe Trophy. More information on https://t.co/HecIC0ECg1 pic.twitter.com/Pn4qlUvAjd — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) September 17, 2018

(Thanks to RMNB, which also created a birthday card for Ovechkin, for sharing.)

Read more on the Capitals:

The Caps' newest Russian arrives. Now Sergei Shumakov needs to get up to speed.

John Carlson, Lars Eller back on the ice after missing opening days of training camp

What does a rookie backup goaltender mean for Braden Holtby’s workload?

To win back-to-back Stanley Cups, Capitals know a slow start could be costly