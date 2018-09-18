

Antonio Brown's absence from Steelers practice Monday has yet to be explained. (Ron Schwane/Associated Press)

Antonio Brown’s unhappiness with his team was apparent for all to see during Sunday’s 42-37 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs: He had words with offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner in the second half, then exited the locker room in a hurry following the game. He followed that up Monday, writing “trade me let’s find out” in response to a tweet suggesting that his NFL success is tied to the fact that he has Ben Roethlisberger throwing him passes.

[Antonio Brown’s sideline outburst and ‘trade me’ tweet add to the Steelers’ soap opera season]

Trade me let’s find out https://t.co/4OeepI78zy — Antonio Brown (@AB84) September 17, 2018

And now this: Team sources have told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Ed Bouchette that Brown did not report for work Monday.

At a news conference Tuesday, Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin confirmed that Brown was not at the Steelers' complex Monday but wouldn’t say whether the absence was excused. He declined to discuss Brown’s “trade me” tweet when asked about it, saying only that he “was looking forward” to talking with Brown later Tuesday.

“I’m not going to openly talk about a lot of things that happen on social media,” he said. “I’ll leave that between he and I.”

Bouchette read between the lines.

The way Mike Tomlin has answered questions about Antonio Brown today and his saying a few times he will meet with him, we can assume his absence Monday was not an excused one — Ed Bouchette (@EdBouchette) September 18, 2018

Drew Rosenhaus, Brown’s agent, told ESPN’s Adam Schefter later Tuesday that Brown was not asking for a trade in his now-infamous tweet and that Brown had a “personal matter” Monday.

“The tweet yesterday was not in reference to anything other than Antonio responding to a person he knows,” Rosenhaus said. “It was not directed towards a trade, or wanting to be [traded]. Any idea he was asking for a trade is not accurate. Antonio had a personal matter. I talked to the team about it. His issue was unrelated to the tweet or his relationship with the team. Third, AB has an incredible drive to win. He just wants to win. That’s all that that is. That’s not anything more than him encouraging his coaches and teammates to win. And that’s what his entire focus is on. Any notion, any speculation otherwise, can be put to bed. This is a non-story that has been blown out of proportion. We can end this right here and now.”

Pittsburgh sits at 0-1-1 after tying the Browns in Week 1 and losing Sunday’s shootout. The Steelers are without standout running back Le’Veon Bell, who has yet to sign his franchise tag offer and might not report until much later in the season. Brown’s apparent unhappiness is just another distraction for a team that doesn’t need any more of them right now.

The Steelers' players were off Tuesday before reporting back Wednesday in preparation for Monday night’s game at the suddenly ascendant Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

