

Patrick Reed on No. 11 at Congressional Country Club in 2014, when the club hosted the Quicken Loans National. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Months after the PGA Tour left Washington, the PGA of America has made a major commitment to the area’s most renowned club, albeit several years away.

The PGA of America on Tuesday announced that Congressional Country Club would host multiple major tournaments, including the PGA Championship in 2031 and the Ryder Cup in 2036.

The first event marking major professional golf’s return to the Bethesda club will be the 2022 women’s PGA Championship. The women’s PGA also is scheduled to be played there in 2027. Those tournaments are the first women’s professional majors to be played at Congressional, which has hosted three U.S. Opens, the 1976 PGA Championship and the 1996 U.S. Senior Open.

Other events coming to Congressional will include the Senior PGA Championship in 2025 and ’33; the PGA Professional Championship in 2029; and the Junior PGA Championship (girls and boys) in 2024.

“This partnership with Congressional Country Club and its membership is monumental in scope and stature, and we are excited to show the range of championships and events that the PGA of America has to offer,” John Easterbrook, chief executive of the PGA of America, said in a statement.

“We’re also looking forward to building a lasting relationship with the legions of knowledgeable golf fans from Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia and believe they will enjoy their time with us and marvel at the talents we will bring to Congressional in the coming years.”

Congressional last hosted a PGA Tour event in 2016, when Billy Hurley III won the Quicken Loans National. The last major championship held there was the 2011 U.S. Open in which Rory McIlroy claimed his first major by setting tournament records for lowest 72-hole score (268) and most strokes under par (-16).

This last PGA Tour event in the Washington metropolitan area was the Quicken Loans National in late June through early July at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm. Francesco Molinari won by shooting 21-under 259 in the apparent final playing of the event Tiger Woods has hosted every year since 2007, when it was known as the AT&T National.

The PGA Tour announced it would be adding Detroit to its schedule next season, leaving the D.C. area without an event for the first time since before the Kemper Open came to Avenel in 1980.

The 2031 PGA Championship will represent the 74th installment of the major championship since it modified to stroke play in 1958. Previously, the PGA Championship had been a match-play event.

The PGA Championship traditionally has been played on the third weekend before Labor Day, serving as the fourth and final major championship of the season. But starting next year, the tournament will be played the weekend before Memorial Day as the season’s second major, a move to avoid typically sweltering conditions in mid-August.

By the time the men’s PGA Championship comes back the national capital region, reigning champion Brooks Koepka will be 41. Koepka won this year’s PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club outside of St. Louis to capture the third major championship of his career as well as his second in 2018.

Koepka also is a member of the U.S. team that will compete against Europe in this year’s Ryder Cup, which will make its debut in the D.C. area in 18 years.

The Ryder Cup began in 1927 and since has been contested every two years on either on European or American soil. This year’s Ryder Cup will be played at Le Golf National outside of Paris.

The United States won the last Ryder Cup in 2016, 17-11, that was held at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minn. Europe, however, has won six of the last eight Ryder Cups, including three in a row in 2010 through ’14.

The national capital region hosted a similar event four times when the Presidents Cup between the United States and an international team minus Europe was played at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, beginning with the inaugural event in 1994. Robert Trent Jones also was the site for the Presidents Cup in 1996, 2000 and 2005.

“Congressional Country Club is proud to be partnering with the PGA of America and looks forward to creating future championship history,” said Congressional President Bev Lane. “We are excited to bring major championship golf back to Congressional and to represent our country and the nation’s capital as the host of the 2036 Ryder Cup.”

