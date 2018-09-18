

This man could help you win a fantasy football title. Really. (Mark LoMoglio/AP Photo)

After all the draft-season attention paid to the Todds, Le’Veons, Ezekiels, Antonios and Saquons of the fantasy world, it turns out that the secret to success was stacking your roster with quarterbacks who had “Patrick” in their names. At least, that’s been the key to two of the biggest stories in the early going (the disappearing act by a certain Le’Veon is also up there, of course).

The Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and the Buccaneers’ Ryan Fitzpatrick have defied their average draft positions to dominate the quarterback field through two games, strafing with aplomb defenses that theoretically should have put up stiffer resistance. While the former is now widely considered a strong candidate to finish the season as the overall QB1, though, the latter may still have some work to do in keeping Tampa Bay’s Jameis Winston glued to the bench when he returns after Week 3. For now, though, the duo has done more than enough to merit the top two spots in the Week 3 QB rankings, especially as they both have home games – in Mahomes’s case, his first of the season -- against defenses that have been accommodating to QBs. If you have been fortunate enough to have sprinkled some “Fitzmagic” onto your starting lineups, it’s worth seeing if he can pull some more rabbits out of his beard ... er, hat, with the help of a very talented receiving corps.

Here’s a look at this week’s big movers in the rankings, which follow at the bottom. Note that The Post defaults to PPR, and that these rankings will update frequently during the week, so please check back.

Quarterback

A Week 1 dud against the Browns did nothing to dispel the narrative about the notorious road-game struggles of the Steelers’ Ben Roethlisberger, but he was dealing with bad weather and an underrated defense, neither of which should be much of an issue in Tampa. For what it’s worth, Roethlisberger actually posted a higher yards-per-attempt mark on the road in 2017 than at home. … The Patriots’ Tom Brady should be delighted to go from facing the Jaguars to the hapless Lions and former New England defensive coordinator Matt Patricia. … The return of Will Fuller makes a big difference for the Texans’ Deshaun Watson, who loves to air it out. … The Vikings’ Kirk Cousins has an exceptional pair of WRs but may not have to use them much against the Bills. … The 49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo gets to shoot it out this week with Mahomes. .. Carson Wentz makes his first start of the season for the Eagles, and gets a conservative ranking as we see how much rust he needs to shake off. … The Colts’ Andrew Luck is showing a concerning inability or unwillingness to challenge defenses with deep throws. … The Chargers’ Philip Rivers has a brutal matchup with the Rams.

Running back

PPR usually works well for the Saints’ Alvin Kamara, all the more so when he faces a Falcons defense that tends to allow plenty of receptions to RBs. … It seems clear that the Giants’ Saquon Barkley and the Panthers’ Christian McCaffrey are going to be relentlessly peppered with targets, as is the Redskins’ Chris Thompson. … Owners of the Cardinals' David Johnson have a right to be freaked out by his usage, or lack thereof, as well as by QB Sam Bradford’s horrifically poor play. … The Bengals’ Giovani Bernard gets a huge boost in the absence of injured Joe Mixon. … The 49ers’ Matt Breida looked terrific in Week 2 and should get a bunch of pass targets at Kansas City. … Phillip Lindsay must be reckoned with as the likely leader of the Broncos’ RB committee. … The Bills’ LeSean McCoy could continue to find the sledding mighty rough at Minnesota. … Good luck trying to predict what kind of workload the Seahawks’ Chris Carson will get. … The Titans will probably be playing from behind at Jacksonville, meaning that Derrick Henry may not see the ball a whole lot. … The Packers’ Aaron Jones is back from a suspension, and Jamaal Williams owners should be nervous.

Wide Receiver

The Saints' Michael Thomas has been getting a ton of targets, and getting in the end zone, which is always a nice combination. ... With some questions marks popping up among erstwhile elite WRs, the Chiefs' Tyreek Hill pops into the top five. ... Some of those question marks are attached to the Giants' Odell Beckham Jr., whose QB needs to show that he’s not actually decomposing before our eyes, and the Steelers' Antonio Brown, who might not even be the most effective WR on his own team these days. ... The Jets' Quincy Enunwa is looking like a solid WR2 in PPR. ... The Raiders' Amari Cooper sprung back to life but might have a difficult matchup with Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard, while the Bears' Allen Robinson could get locked up by Patrick Peterson (and as noted, Patricks are not to be taken lightly in fantasy this season). ... John Brown will be considered the Ravens' top WR, rather than Michael Crabtree, until further notice. ... Keelan Cole is doing his best to burst out of the Jaguars' pack of WRs. ... Josh Gordon could make his debut with the Patriots, but expectations for an immediate impact should be tempered, even though it only takes one well-timed bomb from Brady.

Tight End

Rob Gronkowski gets a mulligan after playing the Jaguars, who had the motive, opportunity and, unlike most of the Patriots' opponents, the means to shut him down. ... The Chiefs wasted no time in restoring the fantasy community’s faith in Travis Kelce as an elite TE. ... The Raiders' Jared Cook had a quieter Week 2, but still showed enough to join the top five. ... The Browns' trade of Gordon should open up some more opportunities for David Njoku. ... The Bears' Trey Burton is hanging by a thread to top-12 consideration. ... Is Will Dissly really a thing? Considering how little it takes for that to happen in TE-land, probably. ... TD-dependent Eric Ebron is staying below Colts teammate Jack Doyle for now. ... The Cards' awfulness has swallowed whole the promise we saw in Ricky Seals-Jones. ... Antonio Gates has done nothing so far, but it wouldn’t be a total shock to see the Chargers break glass in case of an emergency against the Rams.

