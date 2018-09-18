

Celia Barquin Arozamena, shown here after winning the European Ladies' Amateur Championship in July, was found dead on an Iowa golf course. (EGA handout/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock) (EGA HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock/Ega Handout/Epa-Efe/Rex/Shutterstock)

Celia Barquin Arozamena, a former NCAA golfer at Iowa State who won the 2018 Big 12 individual title, was found dead Monday morning on a golf course in Ames, Iowa. According to the Des Moines Register, police have charged 22-year-old Collin Daniel Richards, of no known address, with first-degree murder.

As told by the Associated Press, police were called to the Coldwater Golf Links in Ames around 10:20 a.m. local time Monday morning after other golfers discovered a golf bag with no one around it. Barquin Arozamena’s body was found a short distance away. Police have revealed few other details about the location of her body or the injuries she suffered.

According to Story County inmate records, Richards is being held without bond after being booked into jail early Tuesday morning.

Barquin Arozamena, 22, exhausted her collegiate eligibility last season, when she became just the second Cyclones golfer to earn medalist honors at a conference tournament and advanced to the NCAA regional for the fourth straight year. She had returned to Iowa State to finish her civil engineering degree.

“Celia had an infectious smile, a bubbly personality and anyone fortunate enough to know her was blessed,” Iowa State Athletic Director Jamie Pollard said Monday in a school-issued statement. “Our Cyclone family mourns the tragic loss of Celia, a spectacular student-athlete and ISU ambassador.”

Said Iowa State President Wendy Wintersteen: “This is a tragic and senseless loss of a talented young woman and an acclaimed student athlete. We mourn with her family and friends in Spain, her teammates here and all who knew her. On behalf of the entire Cyclone family, I extend our deep condolences to Celia’s family and her many friends and teammates at Iowa State. We are deeply saddened.”

Barquin Arozamena, a native of Puente San Miguel, Spain, also won the European Ladies' Amateur championship in July, shooting a course-record 63 at Slovakia’s Penati Golf Resort in the third round.

“We are all devastated,” Iowa State women’s golf coach Christie Martens said. “Celia was a beautiful person who was loved by all her teammates and friends. She loved Iowa State and was an outstanding representative for our school. We will never forget her competitive drive to be the best and her passion for life.”

Richards has a lengthy criminal history, according to newspaper reports and a criminal-records check. He received a 60-day suspended sentence and one year of probation after pleading guilty to first-degree domestic abuse in September 2015. In September 2016, he was charged with burglary, theft and criminal mischief after he and two others broke into a convenience store in Bayard, Iowa. Richards pleaded guilty to the burglary and theft charges in January 2017 and received a two-year suspended prison sentence and two years of probation. That same month, he again received probation and a suspended sentence after pleading guilty to first-degree harassment. Richards also was required to complete an anger-management program.