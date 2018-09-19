

Forward Jenna Snead and defender Jessica Wallace have helped Spalding to a start strong. (Courtesy Photo/Dan Dunkers)

A week before its season started, the Spalding girls’ soccer team stayed overnight at Deep Creek Lake for three days.

Despite returning seven starters from a year ago, the Cavaliers short vacation took the team chemistry to an entirely new level.

“That definitely unifies us on an outside-soccer level,” Spalding Coach Ashly Kennedy said.

That cohesiveness is a major reason why Spalding has jumped out to a 5-0-1 start, while outscoring opponents 23-1.

“The seniors really are mentoring the younger players and taking initiative to involve them, whether it’s seeing each other in the hallways, greeting them,” Kennedy said. “It’s a culture within our program.”

Spalding allowed its first goal during its 7-1 win over Glenelg Country on Tuesday. The Cavaliers returned the majority of their defensive starters from a squad that went 9-2-3 last season and lost to Mercy in the IAAM A semifinals. They’re anchored by goalkeeper Jillian Savageau, a Brown commit.

The Cavaliers are averaging about one more goal per game than they did last season. Midfielder Jenna Snead has lead the way with five scores this season.

Spalding’s draw came against Good Counsel, and it shutout Maryland 4A contenders Urbana and Broadneck.

St. John’s’ most recent loss came Sept. 9, 2017, against Spalding. The schools will rematch Monday as the area’s top ranked teams.

1. St. John’s (2-0) Last ranked: 1

Clemson commit Maliah Morris notched two goals and an assist in the Cadets’ 4-2 win over Paul VI.

2. Spalding (5-0-1) LR: 2

The Cavaliers beat St. Mary’s Annapolis and Glenelg Country by a combined score of 12-1.

3. Good Counsel (3-1-2) LR: 3

Coach Jim Bruno’s squad beat Urbana and Elizabeth Seton on consecutive days.

4. River Hill (2-0) LR: 4

Forward Brigette Wang has scored two of the Hawks’ three goals this season.

5. Huntingtown (4-1) LR: 5

Eleven players scored in the Hurricanes’ 15-0 win over Westlake before Coach Charlie Raphael’s squad beat St. Mary’s Ryken, 1-0, three days later.

6. Quince Orchard (2-0) LR: 6

After scoring the game-winning goal in the Cougars’ previous game, forward Paige McNeal came up clutch again in a 2-1 win over Richard Montgomery.

7. Paul VI (1-2) LR: 7

The Panthers beat Potomac School but again fell to St. John’s in a rematch of last year’s WCAC championship.

8. South River (4-0-2) LR: NR

The Seahawks defeated two of Anne Arundel County’s best, Broadneck and Severna Park, this week.

9. Churchill (2-0) LR: 9

Both of the Bulldogs’ games this week were rained out.

10. Flint Hill (2-0-1) LR: NR

The Huskies opened their season with wins over Georgetown Visitation and Bullis before tying Stone Ridge.

Dropped out: No. 8 Broadneck, No. 10 Severna Park

On the bubble: Whitman (2-1), Severna Park (4-1)