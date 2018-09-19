George Mason University has extended Director of Athletics Brad Edwards’s contract through the 2022-23 academic year, an agreement struck nine months before his previous deal was to expire.

The former Washington Redskins safety joined the Fairfax school in June 2014 from Jacksonville University and has secured more than $20 million in contracts, including naming rights to EagleBank Arena and a long-term deal with adidas.

“Brad has a bold vision for Mason athletic programs and facilities and is a tireless advocate for the university,” George Mason President Angel Cabrera said in a written statement. “His continued leadership of our athletics department is a decisive win for Mason."

The five-year pact includes a 17 percent increase in base salary, to $350,000, and a $25,000 retention bonus if he stays in the job through next summer. He is also eligible for bonuses related to athletes’ academic performance and whether teams qualify for the NCAA tournament.

He will continue to receive $10,000 in annual deferred compensation, an automobile stipend of up to $600 per month and membership to Fairfax Country Club.

Edwards’s primary coaching hire was Dave Paulsen, who has reshaped the men’s basketball program over three years. With all scholarship players returning and Virginia transfer Jarred Reuter eligible to play, the Patriots this season are projected to contend for the Atlantic 10 championship and their first NCAA tournament berth since 2011.

The women’s basketball team won 24 games last season and advanced to the second round of the WNIT.