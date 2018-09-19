

Maroon 5 will join the pantheon of Super Bowl halftime show performers. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

The NFL has tabbed pop-rock mainstays Maroon 5 to perform during halftime of Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3 in Atlanta, two sources told Variety’s Jem Aswad.

The selection is hardly surprising, considering the NFL’s penchant for successful yet nonthreatening middle-of-the-road acts in recent years. Maroon 5 fits that bill perfectly: A record 13 of its songs have reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Adult Pop Songs radio airplay chart.

The NFL, as is tradition, will not comment until the halftime performer or performers officially are named:

It's a Super Bowl tradition to speculate about the performers for the Pepsi Halftime Show. We are continuing to work with @pepsi on our plans but do not have any announcements to make on what will be another epic show. — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) September 19, 2018

There has been no word yet if any other performers will be joining Maroon 5 at the Super Bowl, though things have been trending in that direction: A number of recent halftime shows have featured multiple acts, including Bruno Mars and the Red Hot Chili Peppers in 2014; Katy Perry, Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott in 2015; and Coldplay, Beyoncé and Bruno Mars in 2016. Maroon 5 paired with rapper Cardi B for its recent single, “Girls Like You,” which reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and also teamed with Kendrick Lamar on “Don’t Wanna Know,” which reached No. 6 in 2016.

As noted by Aswad, the challenge for the NFL in selecting a Super Bowl halftime act is finding one that not only is available, safe and solidly mainstream, but also an act that hasn’t done the show previously. Mars has co-headlined the show twice in recent years, as has Beyoncé, while Justin Timberlake has appeared three times, most notoriously in 2004 when he had a literal hand in Janet Jackson’s “wardrobe malfunction.” That incident led the NFL to avoid any halftime act that could even conceivably cause trouble, first turning to aging rock acts such as Paul McCartney, the Who and the Rolling Stones and then to the current run of Billboard stalwarts.

Fox Sports 1′s Shannon Sharpe was not impressed with the selection, perhaps under the mistaken belief that the NFL actively tries to tailor its halftime show to the city in which the game is held (it doesn’t):

WTF. Outcast, Usher, Ludicrous, T.I, Migos, Yeezy, Lil Jon are ATL originals and we get Maroon 5?🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/7Y3XLgNh0u — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) September 19, 2018

