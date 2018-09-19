

With training camp for the 2018-2019 season about to open, the Wizards have invited several players to compete for the 15th roster spot. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Less than a week before the Washington Wizards begin training camp, the team has formed its list of invited players who will have a chance to compete for the 15th and final roster spot.

Forward Lavoy Allen, a six-year veteran who did not play in the league last season, has signed a training-camp deal with the Wizards, according to people with knowledge of the situation.

Allen, at 6 foot 9, has crafted his game under the rim — he once pulled down 22 rebounds in a game — and within the arc where he has shot 50 percent in the mid range. Over his career, Allen has averaged 4.8 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.

In 2011, Allen was drafted 50th overall by his hometown Philadelphia 76ers during the crest of the team’s rebuilding project but later found a niche as a backup forward for the Indiana Pacers (2014-2017). Last season, the 29-year-old Allen played in China before returning to the United States for 10 games with the Northern Arizona Suns, the G League affiliate of the Phoenix Suns.

Last month, the Capital City Go-Go, the Wizards' affiliate, selected Allen in the G League expansion draft. However, Allen recently spent a week working out with the Wizards. After a steady showing, the team rewarded Allen with a training camp deal and a chance to return to the NBA.

On Sept. 24 when the Wizards open camp, Allen will be among a group of four free agents.

Guards Chasson Randle, Chris Chiozza and Tiwian Kendley will also participate in the Wizards' training camp as Exhibit 10 players. Under this contract, the players can receive up to a $50,000 bonus if they are waived after camp but then sign and play at least 60 days with the Go-Go.

The Wizards have familiarity with all three players. Randle participated in the team’s minicamp held last month in San Francisco while Chiozza and Kendley played with Washington’s summer league team in Las Vegas.

Chiozza, a former Florida Gator teammate of Wizards' two-way player Devin Robinson, appeared in all five games during the summer exhibition and led the team with a 7.4 assist-per-game average. Kendley, a 6-4 guard from Morgan State, averaged 9.0 points on 43 percent shooting in Las Vegas.

Randle, a 6-2 point guard acquired by the Go-Go in August, comes to Washington after a successful international stint. Last season, Randle won the European Cup while playing with Real Madrid. Also, Randle recently concluded his time with the USA Men’s World Cup Qualifying team and arrived in the District a day after playing in Panama on Monday.