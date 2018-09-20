

Freedom-Woodbridge players Erik Surratt, Cortez Jackson, Tyquan Brown and Jordan Leach line up before a game against Life Christian Academy. (Courtesy photo/Sarah Boutwell)

When contacted about a potential story on his football team, Darryl Overton ended the phone call with a question.

“You know it’s Freedom-Woodbridge, right?”

The clarification was necessary because there’s another Freedom High School -- not too far from Woodbridge -- in South Riding. But it could also be asked because the revolution taking place at Freedom-Woodbridge has been a quiet one. In an area of Northern Virginia filled with schools that carry long and vaunted legacies of success, it’s taken just three years for the Eagles to tip-toe their way into the elite ranks of Prince William County.

Now in his fourth season, Overton and a key class of players, now seniors, have turned Freedom into a team that must be talked about. When the Woodbridge native took over the program in 2015, the Eagles hadn’t won more than four games in a single season since the school opened in 2004. In Overton’s second season, they went 8-3. Last year, they were 11-1. They haven’t lost to a county opponent since 2015. They are planned for, respected and feared.

“When I first said I was coming to Freedom, everybody was like ‘uh, they suck,'” senior running back Tyquan Brown said. “But I knew that things were gonna change, so I just said ‘okay.’”

[Homeless D.C. high school football player kept off field amid questions over eligibility]

That change is evident at a recent practice, where Overton pushes his team to prepare for Friday’s game against Osbourn. Wearing a sleeveless Oregon Ducks sweatshirt and a Golden State Warriors cap, Overton moves around the school’s new turf field with an energy fueled in part by a recent loss, to Lake Taylor, which is a rare occurrence nowadays. The former Hylton star looks like he’s still in playing shape as he circles a drill.

“Touchdown, Osbourn!” he yells every time the team makes a mistake.

If Overton is the architect of this team’s turnaround, this year’s seniors have been the tools. Brown is joined by lineman Josh Fuga, cornerback Erik Surratt, linebacker Jordan Leach and a handful of others who have been contributing to the team since their freshman years. That class was Overton’s first, and they’ve grown along with the coach.

“Him being young and being from the same city we come from – it helps,” Surratt said. “We can connect. We talk alike. We sound alike. We think alike.”

Overton was a defensive coordinator at Colgan for several years before taking the position at Freedom. At that point, he was already a popular figure in the local football scene because of his youth organization, Playmakers Elite. Some in the community felt that this connection would lead to illegal recruiting, a suspicion that only grew once the Eagles started winning games.

“They did investigations on me because people were in the barber shop saying things,” Overton said. “It’s frustrating, because you feel like you have to keep proving yourself when you didn’t do anything wrong.”

Overton said his program has been investigated by the county at least four times over the last three seasons, but nothing has been found and the team has faced no punishment.

[To build a winner, this D.C. coach searched the hallways: ‘Hey, you want to play football?’]

One of the first lessons Overton taught his team was how to ignore that outside noise and believe in the program. Comments like the ones received by Brown could be crippling. For better or for worse, where you go to high school becomes a part of you. Everybody wants their school, and their team, to be respected.

“I told them that we are as good as and can have everything everyone else has,” Overton said. “Not just in football, but in life. Our school is minority-based. So the message is bigger than just football. We can be as good anybody else.”

They became as good as everyone else and then better, going undefeated last season before a 45-28 loss to Hylton in the playoffs. Brown has emerged as the most consistent and electric back in the county, topping 4,000 yards in his career already and racing toward more. He finished with 222 yards rushing against Stonewall Jackson last month. He has seven college offers right now, including Maryland and Rutgers, but is still undecided on his future.

“Nobody really expected us to get to this point,” he said. “But I expected this to happen.”

The team has used the phrase “dark side” as their mantra throughout this transformation. They hashtag it in tweets, shout it out at games and view it as a part of their identity. It’s all about being overshadowed, left in the dark, but using it to your advantage. Maintaining control. Of the game, of the narrative, of the future.

“We know the dark,” Fuga said. “We’re in control.”