Last week’s pick, the Los Angeles Rams, took care of business and shut out the Arizona Cardinals, 34-0. The Rams outgained the Cardinals in total yards, 432 to 137, and held quarterback Sam Bradford to only 90 yards passing.

This week the Minnesota Vikings could be just as dominant over the Buffalo Bills.

Minnesota Vikings, 87 percent win probability

Five Vikings defenders were nominated to the Pro Bowl last season — end Everson Griffin, nose tackle Linval Joseph, linebacker Anthony Barr, cornerback Xavier Rhodes and safety Harrison Smith — and the team hasn’t lost a step this season. Six different players have recorded at least one sack and the unit has forced opposing teams to go three-and-out 42 percent of the time, tied for fifth-best this season. The Vikings are also allowing just 22 percent of red-zone opportunities to result in a touchdown, second-best after the Tennessee Titans.

It’s unlikely the Bills will buck that trend. Their offense has scored 46 fewer points than expected through two games after accounting for the down, distance and field position of each play: running back LeSean McCoy suffered “torn” rib cartilage last week and is questionable for Sunday’s game and rookie quarterback Josh Allen is the least-valuable passer in 2018 per ESPN’s Total Quarterback Rating. Allen’s 17.9 QBR indicates his performance is only good enough to post a 3-13 record over a full season.



Least valuable passers in 2018 per ESPN's QBR

The Vikings have no such issues on offense. New quarterback Kirk Cousins threw for 425 yards against the Packers, the fourth-most passing yards in a road game in franchise history, and has two star receivers in Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs. Thielen has exceeded 100 receiving yards in each of Minnesota’s first two games, one of three players in the NFL who have done so this season, and Diggs has caught at least one touchdown in his past five regular-season games.



Cousins pass to Diggs for 75-yard touchdown.

Those three will surely tax a Buffalo secondary that is dealing with injuries to cornerbacks Phillip Gaines (dislocated elbow) and rookie Taron Johnson (shoulder injury) in addition to defensive end Shaq Lawson, who missed the Chargers game with a hamstring injury. As it stands, the Bills' pass-coverage unit is ranked second-to-last by the game charters at Pro Football Focus and the defense has allowed 25 more points than expected to opposing quarterbacks after accounting for the down, distance and field position of each throw.

“They’re highly skilled, they’re a team that’s been where we’re trying to get to overall, and I have a lot of respect for their coaching staff,” Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott said of Minnesota on Wednesday. “They’ve got players that make plays on both sides of the ball, they’ve got a good defense starting with how they built it up front, so it will be a good challenge for us.”

Good challenge, bad ending.



