Here’s a sentence that doesn’t make much sense when uttered anywhere outside of the confines of Navy football: Zach Abey, a starting wide receiver who spends every team meeting in the wide receivers’ room and practices every afternoon with the wide receivers, is tied for second in the nation this season with six rushing touchdowns.

On second thought, for the Midshipmen, whose wideouts may go four years without catching a pass — that’s a little zany.

“This is the first time I’ve seen it, and I’ve been coaching a long time” Navy wide receivers coach Mick Yokitis said Wednesday after practice, shaking his head. “Some of it, we’re just making it work as we go along.”

Abey occupies a unique position in college football this year. A season after he took over as starting quarterback, the senior operates as a wide receiver/quarterback who takes over for starter Malcolm Perry almost exclusively in short-yardage situations.

So far, it’s led to the anomalous stat line of 35 total rushing yards on 15 carries for six touchdowns — a team-high he shares with Perry — and one happy coaching staff.

After an embarrassing loss at Hawaii to start the season, Abey capitalized on Perry’s 166 rushing yards and scored the winning touchdown in a crucial win against Memphis. Splitting time at quarterback also has made the offense that much more dynamic.

Entering Saturday’s game at Southern Methodist (0-3), Navy (2-1) is the only school in Division I with two players who have more than four rushing touchdowns.

“They told me about the decision around spring ball,” Abey said. “I felt like being a part of that could help expand the offense, which I was glad to do.”

The quarterback combo started out as an experiment. Navy Coach Ken Niumatalolo had two options under center late last season.

There was Perry, the sprinter, 5-foot-9, 185 pounds but slight and slippery, with the ability to stay on his toes and dart upfield faster than just about anyone Niumatalolo had ever coached. And there was Abey, the bruiser, a 6-2, 212-pound former rugby player so tough he rushed for more than 1,400 yards in 2017 as the starting quarterback with a left shoulder so torn up that it popped out of its socket semi-regularly.

Niumatalolo didn’t overthink it. Navy trounced Virginia in the Military Bowl with Perry at quarterback most of the time and with Abey coming in to bully his way into the end zone at the last minute.

It wasn’t difficult deciding to stick with the plan this season. But Niumatalolo and offensive coordinator Ivin Jasper had to handle the announcement with some delicacy.

Abey has been a quarterback throughout his career, so Niumatalolo was not only telling a senior to learn an entirely new position; he also was asking Abey to swallow his pride. Abey had tasted the glory and responsibility that comes along with the starting quarterback job. At Navy, wideout is a decidedly unglamorous position, primarily employed to block.

Jasper made sure to emphasize how crucial Abey’s new role would be. “The team is on his back in certain situations, and he lives for that,” Jasper said.

Abey accepted the change without hesitation.

“I really believe the way he’s accepted it has helped other guys on our team that may be pouting or sulking about certain things, like, ‘Okay, wait a minute, this guy was the starting quarterback, rushed for 1,400 yards, and he got moved — I have no room to complain,’” Niumatalolo said. “On the other side of it, I have to give Malcolm credit. There’s sometimes when we get down to the 1-yard line, and here comes Zach in, and you’re like, ‘Hey, I want to score!’ But it shows who our team is.”

Abey had to learn to play wideout from scratch but naturally possess what Yokitis looks for most in the position: He’s physical, big and tough.

Abey is still working on the finer blocking techniques of the position and spends most of every practice with the wide receivers, subbing in at quarterback during situational work only. Occasionally Jasper will pull him to the side for some direction.

“The first time they called my number in a game I got a little nervous, but after that it feels like the same exact thing I did last year,” Abey said. “It kind of becomes second nature … getting time playing receiver makes sure that I’m warm, I’m still in the game so I’m not coming off the sideline cold and not in-tune with the game.”

So far it’s been near impossible to stop Abey when he’s in at quarterback. At Hawaii, his five carries resulted in five touchdowns.

Against Memphis, he scored the winning touchdown from two yards out after converting at fourth-and-one from the Memphis 18.

“There’s not a whole lot of mystery to it; it’s not designed to fool anybody,” said Randy Cross, a CBS Sports Network analyst who calls most of Navy’s games. “But the confidence of the guys up front in that offensive line … they’ve got that much faith in Zach. I think that’s the advantage.”

Abey likes being called upon in those pressure situations. In his last year at Navy, he’s pleased to be contributing as much as he is, even if it’s not in the way he expected.

“I’m actually starting to enjoy blocking,” he said. “Hopefully they keep calling my number for short-yard situations and I can keep producing.”