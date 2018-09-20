

North Carolina Coach Larry Fedora (Karl B DeBlaker/Associated Press)

Players from the University of North Carolina football team are giving back to help their state, which was ravaged by Hurricane Florence.

The team’s 85 scholarship players will donate their game-day meal stipends, $15 each and $1,275 in total, to buy supplies for residents in the eastern part of the state, where Florence dumped 36 inches of rain. Under NCAA rules, schools can provide players a meal or $15 in cash after each home and away game.

“It’s kind of a grass-roots effort of people thinking, ‘What can I do to help?’ ” UNC Athletic Director Bubba Cunningham said of the players, via the (Raleigh) News & Observer. “I’m really proud of those guys for thinking that way.”

Earlier this week, the Tar Heels announced they would be using the football team’s 18-wheel equipment truck, which travels with the squad to road games, to haul supplies to storm-devastated areas. Players and coaches helped load supplies into the truck Tuesday.

“We’re willing to do anything that we can to help anybody in the state right now,” Coach Larry Fedora told the News & Observer.

N.C. State and Duke also announced supply drives, ahead of the Wolfpack’s Sept. 29 game and Blue Devils' Oct. 20 game, both against Virginia.

Florence made landfall Sept. 13 as a Category 1 hurricane and caused severe flooding in North Carolina and South Carolina. The storm killed 37 people in three states, according to the most recent count.

The storm also threw a wrench into the college football schedule last week. Nine games were canceled, and eight others were rescheduled or relocated.

