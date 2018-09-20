

Redskins Coach Jay Gruden said last week, as his team was preparing for the Indianapolis Colts, that Washington wasn’t good enough to be thinking about trap games. He was right.

The Colts were either a trap or simply the better team when they beat the Redskins, 21-9. Safety D.J. Swearinger said after the loss that there was “complacency in the building” the week before. The team had better hope that issue is fixed, as Washington enters a stretch of games against some of the most talented quarterbacks in the league.

The defense held up well against the Colts' Andrew Luck, allowing just 179 passing yards. Up next is the Packers’ Aaron Rodgers, the Saints' Drew Brees, and the Panthers' Cam Newton. That foursome has combined for 23 Pro Bowls, three MVP awards, two Super Bowl MVPs, three offensive player of the year awards and four first-team all-pro selections. At least there’s a bye in Week 4 to get extra recovery time and more preparation for Brees.

“We don’t want to go into the bye week 1-2 and feeling down,” linebacker Zach Brown said. " . . . At the end of the day, the offense is going to click eventually. Everybody’s going to click. And then when all of us click at one time . . . we’ll be unstoppable.

“We just have to make sure all of us get on the same page at the same time. And we’d rather do it now than later. . . . Still confident it’ll come together. Last week, we just had a bad game.”

The Redskins continue to deal with a slew of injuries. Rob Kelley this week became the third running back to go on injured reserve, and Samaje Perine will take his place in the rotation behind Adrian Peterson and Chris Thompson. Left guard Shawn Lauvao, who has been plagued by injuries over the years, missed practice Wednesday and Thursday with a calf issue and may not play. If he’s out, starting center Chase Roullier slides over to left guard and backup Tony Bergstrom will make his eighth career start.

Washington could also have two former first-round receivers in Breshad Perriman and Michael Floyd making their debuts after signing this week. The Redskins have three receivers on injured reserve, and Maurice Harris (concussion) has yet to be cleared to play in a game.

Optimism flowed after the team’s dominant performance against the Arizona Cardinals in the season opener, but that quickly changed with the effort against the Colts. A 2-0 start would have set up the team nicely ahead of this stretch, which was a clear challenge as soon as the schedule was released.

The Redskins only got the job half done, and now face three tough tests before NFC East rival Dallas comes to D.C. in mid-October. Swearinger said there’s an “extreme difference” simply between 1-2 and 2-1, and that players never want to go into a bye week after a loss and have to think about it for two weeks.

“Put all of your marbles into this week, for sure,” Swearinger said. “Because you want to have a good bye week. You want to have some confidence coming out of the bye week, because we’ve got Drew Brees right after that. It doesn’t get any easier from here.”

As much as injuries have plagued the Redskins the last two seasons, there’s a chance they could benefit from one this week. Rodgers was carted to the locker room in Week 1 with a knee injury, but returned to rally the Packers to a 24-23 win. He then played through the injury in a 29-29 tie with the Vikings last week. One of Rodgers’s most valuable skills is his mobility and the ability to throw pinpoint passes while on the move, and this injury potentially limits some of that.

“I’m a pass-first guy,” Rodgers said. “Even when I get outside the pocket, I’m not looking to run. … I know my body better than anybody. I know what it’s like to play with a knee injury for years in high school and junior college and at Cal, so I know what I’m capable of depending on how that knee is. Obviously, it won’t be 100 percent, so I’ll adjust accordingly on the field and try to get through.

“[Coach Mike McCarthy will] know what’s up, meaning what plays are up. Can we do some action or can we not? That just depends on how my knee’s feeling. I don’t think you can say because I did some of those things in the game that automatically I’ll be able to do that any more on Sunday. It depends on how I’m feeling.”

Washington is preparing for a Rodgers who plays to his MVP form. He proved against Chicago that he can play through the pain at an elite level. He’s got plenty of weapons at receiver, including Davante Adams and Randall Cobb, and the Packers also get Aaron Jones back from suspension after he rushed for 448 yards and four touchdowns as a rookie in 2017.

Several of the NFL’s upper-echelon signal-callers have lined up in front of Washington, and Luck struck the first blow. Rodgers is up next.

“He’s got to be with the best ones of all time,” Gruden said. “He can do everything. His mobility probably sets him apart from some of the other guys. He stands in the pocket. He can move. He’s a winner.

“If any team had him on your team . . . you feel good about winning every game that you play.”

