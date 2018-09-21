Yankees left-hander CC Sabathia, 38, held the Orioles to two runs over six innings to earn credit for his 245th career victory in New York’s 10-8 victory Friday over visiting Baltimore. (Frank Franklin II/Associated Press)

The beginning of the Baltimore Orioles’ final road trip of the season landed them at the one place they actually have played well this season: Yankee Stadium.

The Orioles entered Friday having won four of six games at Yankee Stadium this year, but they came into the Bronx having lost 11 of their past 12 games on the road. And as this team limps to the finish of the franchise’s worst season, it opened a 10-game stretch against three teams positioned for the postseason.

[Box score: Yankees 10, Orioles 8]

Baltimore put a dent into an early six-run deficit, drawing within one run in the eighth, but New York extended its lead on the way to a 10-8 victory.

The Orioles (44-109) matched their best run total this month, rallying with four runs in the eighth on two-run homers by Renato Nunez and DJ Stewart to cut it to 9-8. But Baltimore’s bullpen kept giving runs back, as it did in the bottom of the eighth, when Paul Fry yielded an insurance run on Aaron Judge’s RBI double.

Orioles right-hander Yefry Ramirez (1-7) couldn’t get out of the fourth inning, allowing six runs over 3⅔ frames. He allowed a pair of two run homers, a first-inning shot by Didi Gregorius and a fourth-inning blast by Aaron Hicks. That chased Ramirez from the game in a four-run fourth.

Meanwhile, the Orioles were flummoxed by 38-year-old Yankees left-hander CC Sabathia (8-7), who held them to two runs over six innings.