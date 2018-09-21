

Capitals teammates Nathan Walker, Chandler Stephenson, Brett Connolly and Braden Holtby at the Human Rights national dinner. (Human Rights Campaign)

Braden Holtby had attended the Human Rights Campaign national dinner in D.C. before, but the Capitals' goalie was a more active participant at this year’s event. With his teammates Nathan Walker, Chandler Stephenson and Brett Connolly among those in attendance last Saturday at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Holtby delivered a few brief remarks on stage before introducing Adam Rippon, the first openly gay U.S. athlete to win a medal at the Winter Olympics and one of the evening’s featured speakers.

“The Human Rights Campaign is really leaning in more heavily to engaging athletes and fans around LGBTQ equality,” Sarah McBride, HRC national press secretary, said this week. “It’s an area where there needs to be significantly more progress in LGBTQ representation and also amplifying the voices of allies in sports. "

Holtby, who has marched in D.C.'s Pride Parade and served as the Capitals' designated You Can Play ambassador, has long been a supporter of HRC’s mission. During his speech, he retold the story of how he and his wife, Brandi, stumbled upon the San Francisco Human Rights Campaign Action Center and Store in San Francisco, which was located in Harvey Milk’s old camera shop, while on their honeymoon.

“We left the shop with two HRC bumper stickers, and both put them on our cars and proudly wore them on there,” Holtby said. "A friend of ours spotted the two HRC stickers on our car, and invited us to this national dinner, probably four years ago now. We were so moved by the stories we heard, and inspired by the love in the room, that we joined the Federal Club. Brandi and I are proud to support HRC, and we’re proud to stand with all of you. And I’m proud that three of my teammates are here with me as well. We worked hard to bring the Stanley Cup to Washington D.C., and we take all of you on that journey with us. And we are proof that supporting LGBTQ equality is a winning decision, and we’re honored to stand here with you in the fight.”

McBride said Holtby was the perfect person to introduce Rippon, and his presence at the dinner -- along with Joe and Jill Biden, Anne Hathaway and Eric Holder, among others -- sent a powerful message.

“Pro sports is an area where more progress needs to be achieved," McBride said. "So many people can be reached through sports and athletics. ... Just think about an LGBTQ young person in middle school or high school, struggling with whether their dreams of being an athlete can be reconciled with their sexual orientation. To see Braden and Adam and Capitals team members so publicly support our message is inspiring for those young people. It was really powerful.”

Read more on the Capitals:

Capitals kept the band together, and they played first gig against the Canadiens

Alex Ovechkin celebrated his birthday with balloons, a fruit tart and Peking duck

What does a rookie backup goalkeeper mean for Braden Holtby’s workload?

Capitals have a deep blue-line prospect pool, but no openings