

Addison Russell denied his ex-wife's allegations of domestic violence last year. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

Major League Baseball placed Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell on administrative leave Friday, after his ex-wife published a blog post saying she suffered physical and emotional abuse during their roughly two-year marriage. The league had opened an investigation when Melisa Reidy’s allegations first surfaced last year, and that investigation was never closed.

MLB “takes allegations of Domestic Violence seriously,” the league said in a statement Friday. “When the allegations first became public … the Commissioner’s Office’s Department of Investigations immediately commenced an investigation. Melisa Russell declined to participate in the investigation at that time. Our investigation of this matter has remained open, and we have continued our efforts to gather information.”

The action against Russell comes nine days before the end of the regular season, with the Cubs all but assured of a playoff spot. Russell was not expected to be at the ballpark Friday when the Cubs played the Chicago White Sox.

“We take allegations of domestic violence seriously and support the League’s decision,” the Cubs said in a statement. “… We will continue to cooperate with the League’s investigation so the appropriate action can be taken.”

In a lengthy blog post published this week, with the headline, “You no longer have a secret, you have a story,” Reidy alleged the abuse began not long after their wedding in June 2016 and sometimes occurred in front of their son, Aiden, born in August 2015. Their divorce was finalized last month.

“The first time I was physically mistreated by my spouse, I was in shock,” Reidy wrote. “… Why did he get so angry? What did I do for him to want to put his hands on me? ... I couldn’t understand how this man I was so in love with, the FATHER of my child, the man I married just a few months ago could show such aggression towards me.”

The allegations first came to light in June 2017, following an Instagram post made on Reidy’s account, in which she accused Russell of cheating on her. A friend of Reidy’s added in a comment that Russell had physically abused her.

Russell denied those allegations at the time, saying in a statement, “Any allegation I have abused my wife is false and hurtful.” The MLB investigation was launched shortly afterward.

MLB’s domestic violence policy, instituted in 2016, does not require legal action to penalize a player. The most recent high-profile case involved then-Toronto Blue Jays’ closer Roberto Osuna, who was suspended for 75 games earlier this year; he was since traded to the Houston Astros.