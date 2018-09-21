

FanDuel's mistake will cost the company a few bucks. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

New Jersey sportsbooks and the gamblers who frequent them had to expect some glitches as the state got its sports-gambling operation up and running this year, the first in which sports betting has been allowed to legally flourish on a wide scale in the United States. But the first one was a doozy.

Late in Sunday’s NFL game between Denver and Oakland, the Broncos were trailing by two points when they completed a 26-yard pass to set up a 36-yard field that would give them the lead and most likely the win. At that moment, the FanDuel sportsbook at the Meadowlands racetrack in East Rutherford, N.J., updated its live in-game odds, but they went in the wrong direction: Instead of installing Denver as a 1-to-6 favorite to win — meaning gamblers had to wager $600 to win $100 — it preposterously listed the Broncos as +75,000 underdogs, meaning a $100 wager would win $75,000.

According to the Associated Press, 12 gamblers took advantage of this glitch during the 18 seconds it was available, including Anthony Price of Newark. He was able to get in a $110 wager on the Broncos to win, meaning he would take home $82,500 if the bet came through, which it did: Brandon McManus converted the field goal with six seconds left, giving Denver a 20-19 win.

But when Price went up to the betting window to collect his huge score, he was told the odds change was a glitch and he would not be paid. Instead, he told News 12 in New Jersey, he was offered $500 and skybox seats for three New York Giants games.

The news ignited a somewhat contentious debate on Gambling Twitter, with many arguing that Price should get fully paid while others saying the sportsbook should be protected from such obvious computer-generated errors. But on Thursday, FanDuel changed course. After consulting with state gaming regulators, it announced that Price and the others who made the +75,000 bets would be paid in full.

“Above all else, sports betting is supposed to be fun,” the company said in a statement. “As a result of a pricing error this weekend, it wasn’t for some of our customers."

“These kinds of issues are rare, but they do happen,” the statement continued. “So, this one’s on the house. We are paying out these erroneous tickets and wish the lucky customers well.”

It’s unclear how this would have played out had FanDuel not paid out Price and the others, and the matter was left for the legal system to decide. In Nevada, which had a monopoly on legal sports gambling in the United States until this year’s Supreme Court ruling, sportsbooks are required to contact the state’s Gaming Control Board when there is a dispute over more than $500. The agency then conducts an investigation and issues a decision that the books must follow. But before things even get that far, there’s a sizable gray area.

First, house rules at Vegas sportsbooks state that “in the event of obvious mechanical or human error, both the customer and the management will be protected,” the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey wrote Thursday. But then there’s also this:

“Another long-standing Las Vegas rule is that ‘tickets go as written,’ meaning once bettors leave the window or have their wagers confirmed on their mobile app, they’re in action,” Dewey wrote.

This came into play in 2011, when the Westgate SuperBook mistakenly installed the LSU football team as a pick 'em in its game against tiny Northwestern State instead of a 54-point favorite. The incorrect line was up for about an hour before officials noticed it.

“I thought that would’ve fell under obvious human error, but ‘tickets go as written’ trumped that,” Jay Kornegay, the Westgate’s sportsbook director, told Dewey.

Price and the others probably would not have been able to jump on such a mistake had they been in Nevada, where supervisor approval is required when the bet or the risk involved exceeds a certain threshold.

In the United Kingdom, where sports gambling has been a longtime practice, such mistakes are called “palpable errors” and the wagers usually are voided. For instance, in 1997 a Scotsman named David Brown visited a Ladbrokes betting parlor to ask if its bookmakers would put down odds on his friend, amateur golfer Barclay Howard, making the cut and playing all four rounds of that year’s British Open at Royal Troon. Given odds of 500 to 1, Brown put down 100 pounds, but after making the bet, he received a call saying he had received incorrect odds and that his bet had been voided. (The odds had been corrected to 6 to 1.)

Howard made the cut and played all four days (he finished as that year’s top amateur and tied Jack Nicklaus for 60th place), so naturally Brown wanted his 50,000-pound winnings at the original odds. Ladbrokes refused, instead paying him 700 pounds at 6 to 1 — 600 pounds plus the return of his original 100-pound wager — and offering another 700 as a “goodwill gesture.”

“Here is Barclay, a friend of mine, who is a 44-year-old, overweight, ex-alcoholic playing his first Open,” Brown told the Orlando Sentinel at the time. “I think it’s ridiculous that a multimillion-dollar company can do that. A bet is a bet. They should honor it.”

ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt, who has long embraced gambling coverage on his late-night “SportsCenter” broadcasts, came out on the side of the house in this debate, saying Prince shouldn’t have been paid after what was so obviously a mistake. After FanDuel announced it would pay off the wager — a move almost certainly done more for the sake of public relations — he warned the company on Thursday night’s show that it needed to be a lot more careful moving forward.

“The mob has won, as it normally does these days,” he said. “FanDuel is going to pay this out. Vegas books say they would have paid it. I have no clue what would’ve happened in court; I am not a lawyer. I know this: There was no winning the P.R. battle here. All I know is this: FanDuel, if you’re going to take all this live action, you better be buttoned-up on this because you just established a precedent. You have glitches that expose you to an $82,000 win on a $100 bet that you will have to pay. Well, if I’m you, I would tighten up my algorithms, or I would get into a different line of work.”