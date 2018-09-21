

The father of NBA player Richard Jefferson, shown here at left guarding LeBron James last season, was 65. (Tony Dejak/Associated Press)

Richard Jefferson Sr., the father of NBA veteran Richard Jefferson, was killed in a drive-by shooting Wednesday evening in Compton, Calif., according to multiple reports. He was 65.

As detailed by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Jefferson Sr. was standing in front of a liquor store on the corner of West Peach Street and Paulsen Avenue when a dark-colored vehicle carrying several male occupants approached and at least one person inside the car opened fire, hitting him several times in the torso. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. The shooting remains under investigation.

The younger Jefferson was born in South Central Los Angeles in 1980 but moved to Phoenix with his mother when he was young. Jefferson Sr. “was never much in the picture” for his son’s upbringing, according to a 2003 Star-Ledger profile. But ESPN’s Dave McMenamin notes that the younger Jefferson had grown closer to his father in recent years, with the NBA player and his family spending summers in Southern California near Jefferson’s home in Inglewood.

Jefferson spent last season, his 17th in the NBA, with the Denver Nuggets. He’s currently a free agent, though McMenamin reports that he has begun to pursue a post-playing career in broadcast journalism.

