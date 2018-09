Nationals vs. Mets 7:05 p.m., Friday, Sept. 21, Nationals Park

Fairly muggy but at least it’s a little breezy and rain chances aren’t too high at all. Our ever-earlier sunsets are a bummer, though, with sunset before the game starts.

First pitch: Partly cloudy, muggy, upper 70s.

9th inning: A few clouds, light breeze, mid-70s.

Chance of rain: 10 percent

Chance of delay: 2 percent

Chance of postponement: <1 percent