The news of a school official saying of the Houston Texans' Deshaun Watson, “You can’t count on a black quarterback,” sparked widespread outrage earlier this week. Among those appalled by the comment was Marlin Briscoe, who made history 50 years ago as the first black quarterback in U.S. professional football’s modern era.

Calling the remark “shocking” in an interview with The Post Thursday, Briscoe said, “It was very disturbing, to say the least. In this day and age, to think that the color of your skin, playing that position, is still a sore spot."

The firestorm erupted after the superintendent of the Houston-area Onalaska Independent School District offered some thoughts on a Houston Chronicle Facebook page. The official, Lynn Redden, was upset that Watson had mismanaged the final play of the Texans' 20-17 loss Sunday to the Tennessee Titans.

“That may have been the most inept quarterback decision I’ve seen in the NFL,” Redden wrote in his Facebook comment. “When you need precision decision making you can’t count on a black quarterback.”

Redden subsequently said he thought he was responding to a private message from a friend, and he deleted his comment, but an image of it was captured by another Facebook user who was offended by its racist tone, particularly coming from someone in Redden’s position.

“I wish it had never been posted,” Redden told the Chronicle on Monday, claiming that while he understood how his comment could be viewed as racist, that was not his intention. He said that he was talking about how black quarterbacks have fared in the league, telling the Chronicle, “Over the history of the NFL, they have had limited success.”

“It’s really disturbing that somebody would have that perspective on the game,” Briscoe said. “If [Watson] made a mistake, whether he’s black or white, or Hispanic or Asian, if you’re playing that position and make a mistake — you should be graded on how you play, not the color of your skin.”

Briscoe, 73, knows all too well how negative perceptions of black quarterbacks have tilted the playing field away from them. Having played the position while growing up in Omaha, even on mostly white teams, and through a successful college career in his hometown, he broke a long-standing color barrier in the professional ranks — only to be quickly forced to switch to wide receiver.

“I wasn’t demanding to be the starter [at quarterback]," he said, “but I had played well enough to at least compete” for the job. “I should have gotten a chance to compete.”

Briscoe had arrived at the 1968 Denver Broncos of the AFL, two years before it would merge with the NFL, as a defensive back. At least, that was the position they wanted him to play, as was common practice at the time and for years thereafter, but before agreeing to a contract, Briscoe demanded that he be allowed to participate in a three-day tryout at quarterback.

He said he “played very well” in the tryout but was “put back” on defense anyway. However, after a slow start to the season by the Broncos, Briscoe was given a chance to play quarterback late in the third game, and he performed well enough to earn a start the next week.

Briscoe made four more starts to end that 1968 season (per Pro Football Reference), appeared in six other games and wound up living up to his nickname of “The Magician” by leading the team in all major passing categories, including attempts (224), completions (93), yards (1,589) and touchdowns (14). Of the three Broncos quarterbacks who threw more than 10 passes that season, he posted easily the best marks in touchdown percentage (6.3) and interception percentage (5.8), and he finished second on the team with 308 yards rushing and three more scores on the ground.

Nevertheless, the team made it clear after the season that he had no future with it as a quarterback. Actually, that was made clear only after Briscoe, having returned to Omaha to finish his degree, discovered that the Broncos were holding a quarterbacks meeting back in Denver without him.

“Nothing was explained to me,” Briscoe said of the team’s plans, adding that “obviously, there some tinges of racism” to the situation. At the following season’s training camp, he saw his name far down the depth chart and decided to ask for his release, as he had heard that “around the league there were several teams” interested in having him as a quarterback.



To this day, though, Briscoe remains convinced that before letting him go, Broncos head coach Lou Saban called other teams and convinced them not to sign the would-be signal-caller. After taking a look at the Canadian Football League, which had featured starting black quarterbacks since the early 1950s, he latched on with the Buffalo Bills, but only on condition that he would play an entirely new position, wide receiver.

At least the team’s reasoning was slightly more palatable, as it not only had a full complement of quarterbacks competing for the job with training camp well underway, but one of them was African American, as well — “I knew they wouldn’t keep two black quarterbacks,” Briscoe told The Post with a chuckle. That teammate, James Harris, had recently become the first black player to have been drafted specifically as a quarterback in either the AFL or NFL, and he went on to become the first black quarterback to start a playoff game and be selected to the Pro Bowl.

Briscoe said that Harris told him his effective play for the Broncos had paved the way for Harris to be taken seriously as a draft prospect at quarterback. “If I had not performed the way I did, it would have taken a lot longer for those guys to get an opportunity to play,” Briscoe said of the likes of Harris and Joe Gilliam, who was drafted by the Steelers in 1972.

For his part, Briscoe had to content himself with throwing the occasional pass as a Pro Bowl receiver for the Bills and a flanker with the 1972-74 Miami Dolphins, but he did get to be a part of two Super Bowl championships, including in Miami’s undefeated ’72 season. However, his “legacy,” he said, is that he “proved that a black man could play the position [of quarterback].”

A place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame is part of Briscoe’s legacy, as is his role in showing, contrary to what some in the game believed at the time, that fans would not turn away from a team with a black man at quarterback. In fact, he said, “the fans came in droves to Mile High Stadium.”

“All those fears that management had, the negative stereotypes, were dispelled,” Briscoe added.

Unfortunately, some stereotypes have proven all too tenacious, as the Watson episode has demonstrated. While the Onalaska school board is set to meet Saturday to decide Redden’s fate, the 23-year-old Texans quarterback took the high road Wednesday, telling reporters, “That’s on him. May peace be with him. I worry about me."

Houston Coach Bill O’Brien offered an angrier assessment of Redden’s comments, describing them as “outdated, inaccurate, ignorant, idiotic statements.” He added, “In this day and age it’s just amazing that this B.S. exits — but it does.”

Briscoe, now retired and playing golf in Long Beach, Calif., expressed a similar sentiment, saying of the superintendent, “For that to be said, he tried to clean it up. … But that’s the way a lot of people feel, still.” Even “avid fans who cheer for black players have hidden feelings,” he asserted.

To Briscoe, the comments directed at Watson, who was one of the most decorated college football players in recent history and had a sparkling run as a Texans rookie before suffering an injury, show that as a black quarterback, “you always have to prove yourself."

Become the first black quarterback to win a Super Bowl, as Doug Williams did with Redskins in 1988? “You have to do it more than one time,” Briscoe said.

“We’re just going to have to keep pushing forward, and trying to have as much harmony as we can,” the pioneering quarterback said. “Unfortunately, race has always been an issue, it is an issue and it always will be an issue.”

Redden’s comments “probably had nothing to do with a black quarterback, it’s the way he feels about black people, period,” Briscoe said.

“I’m not saying it’s not getting better, because it is,” he continued, “but ….” He trailed off, at which point it was suggested that an episode such as Watson’s could be a reminder that we have a long way to go.

“Absolutely,” Briscoe said. “Absolutely.”

