

Shawn Lauvao is in his ninth year out of Arizona State. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

The Washington Redskins will have a shift at two interior offensive line positions this week with left guard Shawn Lauvao ruled out Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

Lauvao hasn’t practiced this week while dealing with a calf injury, so Coach Jay Gruden will slide starting center Chase Roullier to guard next to tackle Trent Williams. Eighth-year veteran Tony Bergstrom will take over at center and make his eighth career start.

“We feel like Bergstrom is a better center and we don’t lose anything with Chase at guard,” Gruden said. “So, we feel like, the center position, we are about the same. … You put Chase in there and he’s a pretty good guard.

“I like that [Bergstrom’s] a veteran guy, has played the position, and is very smart. He can make all the calls. Obviously, he’s a good center. He’s played some ball. He helped us out last year and I think the quarterbacks are comfortable with him.”

That line will be tested by a Green Bay front-seven that includes Mike Daniels, Muhammad Wilkerson and Clay Matthews.

Bergstrom will take over the calls from Roullier at the line of scrimmage, but the two will have constant communication in the huddle and on the sideline. Roullier has experience playing guard in college at Wyoming and said he tries to keep himself ready for the switch just in case of times like these, particularly in pass protection.

“Tony and I will be able to deliberate a little bit, but we all have full trust in Tony to make those decisions,” Roullier said. “Guard’s a little bit more physical in a lot of ways, a little bit less of a mental game. It’s something I did a lot in college and so I feel comfortable. But it’s something I definitely have to be able to adjust to.

“We feel totally comfortable with Tony up there, he’s such a smart guy. He’s been in this league for a long time. He knows what’s in front of him. The four of us that are still in there have had so many reps with Tony over the past couple years, everything is pretty seamless for the most part.”

Safety Troy Apke (hamstring) also did not practice this and will miss his second consecutive game. He’s been working on the side doing some light individual work during the sessions.

The wide receiver position is the biggest unknown heading into the weekend. Maurice Harris is listed as questionable while he works back from a concussion suffered during the preseason. This was his first full week of practice since suffering the injury and he could be available to make his debut. The team signed former first-round picks Breshad Perriman and Michael Floyd this week with Trey Quinn, Cam Sims and Robert Davis all on injured reserve. It’s doubtful that the two would play so quickly, but it’s a possibility. Brian Quick was signed last week after being released at the 53-man roster cuts and he will probably be active for the first time this season.

The team needs the offensive line to play well for anything else to work after a dismal offensive performance last week. It shined in the season-opening win and the run game dominated, but the line struggled in the loss to the Colts and the unit failed to score a rushing touchdown. The Redskins will need to keep Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in check and keeping him on the sideline as a spectator will be a significant factor. That means Washington needs long, clock-eating drives and those start with the offensive line.

The versatility of Roullier should help smooth the transition.

“The poise that he has and his ability to retain information,” Williams said about Roullier. “You mention something to him once or twice, he’s probably one of the fastest learners I’ve probably ever been around.

“He has exceptional feet. I don’t think a lot of people realize that his balance is very good and he’s very strong. A very strong guy. Plays with good knee bend. He’s going to be an outstanding player in this league for years to come, for sure.”

The Packers will be without safety Kevin King, who’s didn’t practice all week because of a groin injury. Rodgers (knee) didn’t practice either and is listed as questionable, but is expected to play.

Green Bay cornerback Davon House (biceps), safety Josh Jones (ankle) and linebacker Oren Burks (shoulder) are all listed as questionable.

