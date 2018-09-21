

Go crazy, Cleveland. (Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns won a football game.

I know, I know, crazy, right? No one has been able to write that sentence since Dec. 24, 2016, so naturally it was cause for much rejoicing in Cleveland.

Take, for instance, Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard J.R. Smith, who attended Thursday night’s win over the Jets and celebrated as only J.R. Smith can celebrate: without a shirt.

You better believe JR Smith is shirtless and out here at the Browns game. 😂



(Via @TheRealJRSmith) pic.twitter.com/7hjt8aIB6b — theScore (@theScore) September 21, 2018

If you recall, Smith spent much of the aftermath of the Cavs' 2016 NBA title sans shirt, endearing himself to the city’s forlorn sports fans for at least a couple of years. Perhaps his Game 1 gaffe in this year’s NBA Finals, when he apparently lost track of the score and dribbled out the clock while the game was tied, will be permanently forgotten. Only time will tell, but for one night, maybe, it was.

Elsewhere in Cleveland, the beer was free.

Last month, if you recall, the NFL-endorsed makers of Bud Light installed “Victory Fridges” at FirstEnergy Stadium along with various Cleveland bars. When the Browns won a game, hopefully before the beer’s sell-by date lapsed, the chain around the fridge would be loosened and everyone would get a taste of the watery, mass-produced riches that lay within.

Cleveland, the @Browns won. The fridges are open. Go celebrate with a Bud Light. You’ve earned it. pic.twitter.com/RvjJ0WvpyO — Bud Light (@budlight) September 21, 2018

Brian Costello of the New York Post, on hand to cover the Jets, provided a late-night fridge update from the stadium.

Elsewhere, Browns fans celebrated into the night with their MAGIC FRIDGE BEERS.

I hate that I have turned into the psycho fan person sprinting to barley house for the BudLight fridge beer BUT GO FRICKIN BROWNS I GOT A MAGIC FRIDGE BEER pic.twitter.com/7Q26USOl37 — Erica Tan (@ericavtan) September 21, 2018

The Texans are now the sad owners of the NFL’s longest losing streak, eight games dating back to last season. No word yet if Bud Light is moving the fridges to Houston, but it should.

