

Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig hands the ball from the final out to relief pitcher Kenley Jansen after a save in the ninth inning of a Sept. 19 game against the Colorado Rockies. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA Today)

The most dangerous postseason teams are those that combine unmistakable talent and organizational smarts with an intangible quality best described as being ultimate survivors. Right now, nearly a week from the end of the regular season, that team, at least on the National League side of the bracket, appears to be the Los Angeles Dodgers — who have emerged from a mediocre, amorphous pool of contenders to establish themselves as the league’s team to beat.

A dazzling stretch of six wins in seven games this past week against playoff hopefuls St. Louis and Colorado vaulted the Dodgers into first place in the highly competitive NL West, with a lead of 2 ½ games over the Rockies entering the weekend. And with a relatively weak schedule the rest of the way (vs. San Diego, at Arizona, at San Francisco), the Dodgers, after a tumultuous, inconsistent season, are in excellent position to win their sixth straight division title.

Should they make it to October, the Dodgers would be the team no NL contender wants to face. After floundering for much of the season — they were 10 games under .500 on May 16, still at .500 as recently as June 9, 4 ½ games out of first place as recently as Aug. 22 and stuck in third place as recently as Aug. 30 — they entered the weekend having won 18 of their past 25 games, playing their best stretch of baseball at precisely the right time.

While every contender must survive and overcome a list of setbacks over the course of a 162-game season, few have been pushed to the edge of oblivion as often and as acutely — and still survived — as the 2018 Dodgers.

To recap: They lost their most indispensable all-around player, shortstop Corey Seager, for the season to an elbow injury in late April. They were without their best hitter, Justin Turner, until the middle of May, thanks to a broken wrist. Some of the breakout stars of their pennant-winning 2017 team, including Cody Bellinger, Chris Taylor and Austin Barnes, were struggling to adjust to a league that had seemingly figured them out as hitters. At one point, Clayton Kershaw, Rich Hill and Hyun-Jin Ryu — 60 percent of their Opening Day rotation — were sidelined with injuries at the same time.

The Dodgers’ unparalleled depth, fueled by a payroll consistently among the game’s biggest, was supposed to have mitigated these problems, but the team’s management seemed dumbfounded by the underperformance, with Manager Dave Roberts at one point conceding, “It’s a mystery.”

[‘If it goes, it goes’: Dodgers’ Kenley Jansen takes fatalistic view of heart troubles upon his return]

Nowhere was the Dodgers’ shortfall more magnified than in the bullpen. For the better part of the season, they failed to build a sturdy seventh- and eighth-inning bridge to closer Kenley Jansen, and Jansen himself was struggling with diminished velocity and effectiveness.

As late as the second week of August, when Jansen went on the disabled list after experiencing an irregular heartbeat in Colorado and the Dodgers endured a brutal stretch of late losses — and which Jansen himself exacerbated with a series of blown saves upon his return — it appeared the faulty bullpen might torpedo their season.

But much as they did in 2017 — when they called up Brandon Morrow in May, then traded for Tony Watson and Tony Cingrani in July — the Dodgers constructed a serviceable bullpen on the fly. This time, that included shifting starters Alex Wood and Kenta Maeda to the bullpen, then acquiring journeyman right-hander Dylan Floro, who entering the weekend had made 13 straight scoreless appearances. Thanks largely to those moves, the Dodgers’ bullpen has been transformed into something that might even be called a strength.

“We feel we have one of the best, if not the best closers in baseball” in Jansen, General Manager Farhan Zaidi said recently. “And we’ve generally thought it made more sense to invest elsewhere than the bullpen, because we have such a strong anchor, and we’ve had success finding those [setup] guys.”

Among the investments the Dodgers made elsewhere this summer was trading for Manny Machado — the best player to change teams at this year’s deadline — and Brian Dozier, then adding veteran first baseman David Freese in August. This has allowed the Dodgers, essentially, to deploy platoons at every position except third base (Turner) and shortstop (Machado) — which partly explains how Roberts had used 152 different lineups, including the pitcher’s spot, in the team’s first 153 games.

Suddenly, in the past month, everything has started to come together for the Dodgers. Since Aug. 24, when the stretch of 18 wins in 25 games began, Machado has hit six homers and driven in 19 runs; Yasiel Puig has slugged .774; Turner has slashed .378/.477/.633; and the bullpen has led all of baseball with a 2.45 ERA. Rookie Walker Buehler, a 23-year-old right-hander, has a 1.43 ERA over his past eight starts.

“We’ve been inconsistent all year long,” Roberts told reporters this week. “Things are coming together at the right time. We’re right where we need to be. We control our own fate, and we’re now playing our best baseball.”

[Top-heavy AL standings could make for epic October as contenders ready for playoffs]

Even if the Dodgers clinch the West in the coming days and gain the luxury of easing into October, by no means will have they have an easy path to the NL pennant. The Cubs, though dealing with some debilitating injuries to their bullpen, are close to clinching the league’s best record and home-field advantage through the NLCS. The wild-card-leading Milwaukee Brewers own the league’s deepest and most potent bullpen and are also playing their best sustained stretch of baseball all year (19-9 since Aug. 18, entering this weekend).

But if everyone delivers their best performances in October — never a given — it is the Dodgers, with their pedigree, their depth and the hard-earned resourcefulness they honed last fall, who are best-positioned to prevail.

Last year, the Dodgers won 104 games but stumbled into the postseason with a 13-22 finish that included an inexplicable stretch of 15 losses in 16 games — only to right themselves in October and push the Houston Astros to Game 7 of the World Series before falling.

Things are very different in 2018, when they will need a solid finish just to win 90. But the Dodgers’ survival instinct feels similar, and until they are vanquished for good, you wouldn’t want to count them out.

Read more:

Orioles become first U.S. pro team to incorporate Braille on uniforms

Red Sox Manager Alex Cora calls Trump’s denial of hurricane death toll ‘disrespectful’

National League playoff picture entering homestretch full of mediocrity, intrigue and chaos