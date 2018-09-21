

Spencer Kieboom has used defense to impress in his first extended opportunity with the Nationals. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

Spencer Kieboom knew he could have thrown Brett Gardner out.

Kieboom’s favorite part of catching has always been when the pitcher lifts his foot and the runner breaks for second and only he can prevent a stolen base. Kieboom’s eyes light up. His right arm twitches into motion. But if he can’t come through — if his throw is wide or high or, worst of all, late — his defensive mind burns with frustration.

That’s what happened with the speedy Gardner, in the first inning at Yankee Stadium on June 13. Kieboom sprung onto his feet from behind the plate, fired the ball to second and watched it skip into center field, allowing Gardner to take third, too. Kieboom then stewed about it in the dugout before approaching Nationals Manager Dave Martinez with a possible solution.

“If I would have thrown that ball on my knees I know I would have had him,” Kieboom remembers saying to Martinez.

“All right, cool. Do it,” Martinez answered, and that was all Kieboom needed to hear.

[Trea Turner's durability on display down the stretch for the Nationals]

Kieboom was called up when Matt Wieters went to the disabled list in May, a move that turned into the 27-year-old’s first extended opportunity at the major league level. He has spent a lot of that time as Wieters’s backup, but he’s played more in recent weeks and used each inning to get comfortable at and behind the plate. His offense is still a work in progress, as his .207 batting average in 111 scattered plate appearances will attest. It’s his defense that has stood out, highlighted by a rare ability to throw runners out from his knees, a skill that saves fractions of a second and can make all the difference when managing the base paths.

With the 32-year-old Wieters hitting free agency this winter, it is likely the Nationals look outside of the organization for a starting catcher. But they would still need a backup for 2019, and Kieboom’s savvy defense could give him an edge over the younger, more heralded Pedro Severino.

“I’m definitely a little bit quicker when throwing from my knees,” Kieboom said. “You say throwing from your knees but you're technically not really throwing from your knees. All I'm doing is just pushing from my feet and then falling onto my knees while I'm throwing the baseball, not taking any time to get up out of my stance and onto my feet.

“From my feet I'm still quick, but from my knees I know I can get it there that much faster and it can be the difference between safe and out."

The first catcher Kieboom saw do it was the St. Louis Cardinals’ Yadier Molina and, more than anything, he just thought it looked cool.

He started toying around with his friends in practice, chucking the ball to second while crashing onto his knees behind the plate, never thinking too much of it or considering it in an actual game. When he was 17 and playing summer ball for the East Cobb Yankees in his native Georgia, Kieboom threw to second from his knees between innings. He thought it was funny. The pitchers and shortstops always laughed. But East Cobb coach James Beavers was not interested in any screwing around.

“I don’t want you throwing from your knees anymore unless you do it in a game,” Kieboom recalls Beavers saying to him. So later that afternoon, with a runner breaking for second and a fastball coming in over his head, Kieboom caught the ball, dropped to the ground and winged a throw to second.

The runner was called out, and a habit began.

“That was not the pitch you’re supposed to do that with,” Kieboom said, still laughing about it a decade later. “But I felt like I had to prove something after doing it in warm ups. It was still sort of a joke, but then I started to do it more often and got better and better at it.”

Next came the critical thinking. When deciding whether to throw from his knees or pop to his feet, Kieboom considers the length of the pitcher’s delivery, the speed of the runner, how good of a jump the runner gets and the location of the pitch he is working with. If the ball is up in the zone, his weight and momentum are shifting toward it, making a move to his feet before throwing the more practical move. If the ball is down, or a fast runner is well on his way to second, Kieboom will stay down, release the ball while falling forward and end up on his knees.

It doesn’t always play out those ways. The decision has to be made so quickly that Kieboom cannot explain his approach each time. But years of throwing from his knees, in high school, in college at Clemson and while coming up through the Nationals’ system has made the split-second process feel natural. Kieboom believes his velocity is just about the same from both positions and that throwing from his knees allows him to get the ball out a hair quicker. He has thrown 11 of the 24 runners who have tried to steal on him this season.

“I like it. He understands when he can and when he can’t,” Martinez said. “He knows who is pitching and what the times are, and when he needs to stay down on his knees and throw the ball. He throws the ball really well.”

And that is why Martinez allowed Kieboom to start trying it again this season.

After Kieboom underwent Tommy John surgery in 2013, minor league coaches wanted him to refine his footwork and told him to stop throwing from his knees. They thought the procedure may have reduced Kieboom’s arm strength and that he would need to make it up for it with flawless fundamentals. But his throwing power returned and, years later, led him to the field at Yankee Stadium in mid-June.

Four innings after Gardner’s steal, Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius broke from first and Kieboom started doing all the calculations in his head. The pitch was low. Gregorius is a fast runner. His jump was good. So Kieboom stayed in his stance, unleashed the ball while falling onto his knees and nailed Gregorius at second.

When asked how he considered all of that in a matter of milliseconds, with a slider spinning through the zone, Kieboom used an analogy that few in the world can understand.

“Well, it’s really no different from hitting a 95 mile per hour fastball, you know?” he said. “If you do it enough times, it just feels normal.”

Read more on the Nationals:

Bryce Harper returns to Washington for what could be his final homestand as a National

Amid a moribund September for Nats, rookies make memories — and keepsakes

Dave Martinez seems secure to return as Nationals manager. At least for now.

The Nationals’ Class AAA affiliate will be moving to less-than-convenient Fresno