

Maryland interim head coach Matt Canada (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Northern Illinois had a chance to tie Ohio with a few minutes remaining during a 2003 Mid-American Conference game. The Huskies had begun to climb up the national rankings, and P.J. Fleck, an undersized wide receiver, helped keep their undefeated start to the season alive with a fourth-down touchdown catch.

Josh Haldi, the team’s quarterback, remembers how Fleck, his roommate, dragged his toe on left sideline of the end zone. In hindsight, Haldi said maybe he shouldn’t have gone for the home run with a 15-yard pass on fourth down, but Fleck’s score made that question irrelevant. Northern Illinois won in overtime, where Fleck made another long reception.

A week later, Sports Illustrated featured the team in its magazine with a full-page photo of Fleck next to the headline, “Unknown, Undefeated.”

Fifteen years later, Maryland interim coach Matt Canada remembers the play, too. As a 31-year-old offensive coordinator, Canada spent the 2003 season calling plays at a major college program for the first time in his career. Canada excelled in the role, leaving for his first Power Five job after the season, while Fleck led the offense on the field, accumulating more than 1,000 receiving yards.

This weekend, the two will again share a field, just not a team. Fleck, 37, will bring his 3-0 Minnesota Gophers to Maryland as both programs begin their Big Ten schedules.

[Some Maryland football fans say McNair investigation is just the latest blow]

While playing at Northern Illinois, Fleck showed qualities that would translate to coaching. Haldi said the receiver was an always-positive leader who could connect with everyone around him. As a freshman, Fleck took the lead when the team sang the fight song. As a coach at Western Michigan, Fleck elevated the program and popularized his “row the boat” mantra.

“He has great passion,” Canada said. “His football teams are playing for him.”

And when pinpointing what makes Canada an effective coach, his former players list similar characteristics.

“He was one of those coaches that always made you feel like you were better than you actually were. And you actually believed it,” Fleck said during the Big Ten’s weekly teleconference. “He was one of those guys that brought the best out of you. He had such a great relationship with all the players. You can see exactly why he is where he is.”

Signed as an undrafted free agent out of college, Fleck spent two years with the San Francisco 49ers but knew afterward he wanted to coach. Seeking to break in, Fleck and one of his Northern Illinois teammates, Thomas Hammock, went to an annual coaches convention.

“We had no idea what we were getting ourselves into,” Hammock said. “I think we were just two overly confident people that felt, ‘Hey, why not us?’ ”

Rarely, Hammock said, do attendees at a coaches convention wear suits, but he and Fleck did. They saw it as a series of job interviews. That’s the part Canada remembers — the way Fleck and Hammock “put on their coat and ties and went around said they were going to be big-time coaches.”

Both accomplished just that. Fleck leads Minnesota’s program, and Hammock is the Baltimore Ravens’ running backs coach.

Hammock’s playing career abruptly ended in 2002 because of a heart condition, and Fleck also sat out most of that season with a hamstring injury. Fleck, though, redshirted and came back to be part of the 2003 season in which Northern Illinois knocked off three Power Five teams (Maryland, Alabama and Iowa State) during its 7-0 start to the season.

Canada coached Hammock and the other running backs for a couple years at Northern Illinois, and later, Hammock recommended Canada for a coordinator position at Wisconsin, where Hammock coached at the time.

“I owe a lot to him — his leadership, how he stayed on me,” Hammock said. “A lot of the qualities he coached me with are the same qualities I coach my guys with.”

Fleck, Haldi said, has embraced an underdog mentality through his playing career and beyond. The 2003 Sports Illustrated story called the team’s game against Ohio a “courageous comeback win by a poor man's powerhouse, made possible largely by senior P.J. Fleck, a too-small (5'10", 185 pounds), too-slow (4.6 in the 40) wide receiver from nearby Sugar Grove.”

Fleck wasn’t heavily recruited in high school and made it to the pros. He became the youngest head coach in the top-tier Football Bowl Subdivision when he accepted the Western Michigan job. Fleck eventually led the Broncos to a 12-0 regular season and MAC championship in 2016.

Since 2003, when they were last part of the same program, Fleck and Canada have ascended the coaching ranks. Canada mentioned how Fleck’s Minnesota defense has given up an average of nine points per game so far this season, while Fleck praised Canada’s ability to score points and his aggressive play-calling.

“He doesn’t need anybody, especially me,” Fleck said, “to back up how good of a coach he is.”

