SMU linebacker Richard Moore (14) and safety Elijah McQueen (6) works to bring down Navy tight end CJ Williams (20) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday. (Ryan Michalesko/AP)

Hunter Thedford caught a two-point conversion pass in the first overtime on a play that led to several minutes of discussion by officials and a review before it was held up, and Southern Methodist beat Navy, 31-30, on Saturday for its first win over the Midshipmen in 20 years.

After Ben Hicks threw a four-yard touchdown pass to James Proche, SMU Coach Sonny Dykes chose to go for the win. Offensive lineman Chad Pursley went in motion from the tight end spot on the left to the slot right, and Hicks threw to Thedford over leaping linebacker Taylon Heflin in the end zone.

The officials met for several minutes before referee Adam Savoie announced a review. Not too long after that, he announced the play was legal.

“I’m guessing just to make sure,” Dykes said of the review. “There’s some technicalities involved in the play where the tackle can’t put his hand down. We’ve practiced it a thousand times.”

Dykes said Navy covered the play better than any other team he has seen — Google or elsewhere. Midshipmen Coach Ken Niumatalolo didn’t quite agree.

“They kind of hid a guy out on us, and we didn’t see him,” he said. “Those are things we have to get ready for, and we weren’t ready for it. So hats off to them. Nice design on the play, but we weren’t ready for it.”

Navy (2-2, 1-1 American Athletic) started overtime with a nine-play possession that ended with quarterback Garret Lewis’s plunge from inside the 1-yard line.

Hicks replaced starting quarterback William Brown for the overtime possession as the Mustangs (1-3, 1-0) beat Navy for the first time since 1998, ending an eight-game losing streak in the series. It was SMU’s first home win over Navy since 1966.

C.J. Williams ran 52 yards for a tying touchdown with 6:19 left in the fourth quarter and led the Midshipmen with 82 of their 349 yards rushing.

Navy had that chance to get even because Jarid Ryan returned a blocked PAT kick for a two-point conversion from several yards deep in the end zone earlier in the fourth.

Ryan’s winding run, first up the sideline and then toward the middle of the field before slowing and just getting across the goal line as he was tackled, cut Navy’s deficit to 23-16.

Ryan’s return came after Myron Gailliard’s two-yard touchdown catch on fourth down. That score was set up by a Lewis fumble that SMU recovered at the 2.

Reggie Roberson Jr. returned a kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown and caught a 20-yard scoring pass for the Mustangs. Brown threw for 150 yards and two touchdowns.

Navy had a 50-yard touchdown called back by a chop block penalty on its first pass of the game late in the second quarter, preserving SMU’s 10-7 lead.

Navy players met with a former commander in chief — former president George W. Bush — before the game. Bush then handled the coin toss. Bush lives not far from the SMU campus, where his presidential library is located.