Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Army in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. (Sue Ogrocki/AP)

Kyler Murray threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb in overtime, and Parnell Motley intercepted Kelvin Hopkins’s fourth-down pass to help No. 5 Oklahoma escape with a 28-21 victory over Army on Saturday night.

“Our guys hung in there,” Oklahoma Coach Lincoln Riley said. “They trusted that it was going to be a challenge. If there’s a couple plays that game that you don’t make, it’s going to be a close game against them. Those couple plays that we had a chance to separate, we didn’t do it.”

Army had the ball for 44:41 and ran 87 plays to Oklahoma’s 40.

Army Coach Jeff Monken said the Black Knights would have gone for two and the win had they scored a touchdown in overtime. The Black Knights were 4 for 4 on fourth-down conversions until Motley’s interception.

Kyler Murray passed for 165 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 71 yards and another score and Trey Sermon added 119 yards on 18 carries for Oklahoma. Kenneth Murray had a school-record 28 tackles and Curtis Bolton had 23 for the Sooners (4-0).

Hopkins ran Army’s triple-option offense to near perfection for most of the game. He ran for 102 yards and a touchdown while constantly fooling the Sooners with his ballhandling, but he threw two critical late interceptions.

Oklahoma led 21-14 at halftime after Army had 16-play, 75-yard touchdown drives on its first two possessions. Kyler Murray passed for 123 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 40 yards and another score before the break.

Hopkins ran for 55 yards in the first half, including a nifty five-yard touchdown run. Army (2-2) ran 39 times for 183 yards in the first half and had the ball for 22:01 of the 30 minutes.

Army picked off Kyler Murray’s pass and made the Sooners pay. Andy Davidson scored from three yards out, and the Black Knights tied the score at 21 with 1:51 remaining in the third quarter. It was a 19-play, 85-yard drive that took 10:47 off the clock.

Oklahoma drove to the Army 1, but the Black Knights got the stop on fourth-and-goal and took over with 12:23 to go.

“A lot of heart, a lot of toughness and playing really well fundamentally,” Monken said. “I was proud of our guys for that goal-line stand. It was a great, great effort.”

Army drove for the win, but Oklahoma’s Mark Jackson pressured Hopkins, and defensive end Kenneth Mann caught a deflection to give the Sooners the ball at their 38-yard line.

Kyler Murray ripped runs of 18 and 10 yards to get the Sooners into field goal range. A pitch to Sermon for 11 yards and an eight-yard run by Kyler Murray moved it even closer. The Sooners took a knee to set up the field goal try, but Austin Seibert missed from 33 yards as the fourth quarter ended.