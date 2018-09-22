

Tanner Roark has been away from the team after his wife gave birth to their third child earlier this week in Georgia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

The Nationals will skip Tanner Roark’s spot in the rotation Saturday and plug in Austin Voth to start against the New York Mets.

Roark has been away from the team after his wife gave birth to their third child in Georgia earlier this week. The 31-year-old veteran, who is 9-15 with a 4.34 earned run average this season, is expected to make his next start against the Miami Marlins at home on Wednesday. He was in the clubhouse at Nationals Park before the team fell to the Mets, 4-2, on Friday night.

[Nationals eliminated from division race with 4-2 loss to Mets]

“I talked to Tanner, Tanner’s had a long week,” Nationals Manager Dave Martinez said after the loss. “We’re going to skip him, and he’ll probably pitch Wednesday.”

Voth’s lone major league start came against the Mets earlier this year and did not go so well. The 26-year-old gave up seven earned runs on nine hits in just 4.1 innings of a 7-4 loss. He then spent most of the summer with the Class AAA Syracuse Chiefs before returning to the Nationals as a September call-up earlier this month. He has made one appearance since then, a scoreless inning out of the bullpen on Sept. 14, and will now get a shot to erase the memory of his shaky debut.

He will oppose Mets starter Corey Oswalt (3-2) and first pitch is set for 4 p.m. After that, the Nationals are expected to roll out Erick Fedde against the Mets on Sunday, Stephen Strasburg against the Marlins on Monday and then Max Scherzer on Tuesday before Roark returns to the mound.

