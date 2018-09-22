

Running back Kapri Bibbs was signed to the active roster Saturday. (Alex Brandon/Associated Press)

The Washington Redskins have released wide receiver Breshad Perriman just days after signing the former first-round pick. The team also promoted running back Kapri Bibbs from the practice squad.

Perriman and fellow former first-round receiver Michael Floyd both were signed this week after injuries decimated Washington’s receiving corps. Trey Quinn (ankle) and Cam Sims (ankle) went on injured reserve after Week 1, joining Robert Davis (knee), who was placed on IR before the season began. Maurice Harris has yet to play after suffering a concussion during the preseason, but he is listed as questionable for Sunday. The Redskins also brought back Brian Quick, who was released when the roster was cut to the 53-man limit before the season. The passing game struggled in a loss to the Indianapolis Colts last week, and there was some hope that Perriman and/or Floyd could inject some life into the rotation as Washington hosts the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Perriman was taken No. 26 overall by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2015 NFL draft and caught 43 balls for 576 yards and three touchdowns in three seasons. The speedster was waived by the Ravens before the season.

Bibbs was on the bubble when the Redskins cut down to their final roster. He is a change-of-pace back in the mold of Chris Thompson and has special teams value. Bibbs’s promotion comes after Rob Kelley (toe) was placed on injured reserve this week. Injuries have ripped through the running back position, as well, with Kelley, Byron Marshall (knee) and second-round pick Derrius Guice (knee) all having been placed IR. The preseason injuries to Guice and Marshall prompted the signing of Adrian Peterson. Samaje Perine is expected to be active Sunday for the first time this season with Kelley out.

Washington also will be without left guard Shawn Lauvao (calf). Starting center Chase Roullier will slide to the left, and Tony Bergstrom will start at center.

