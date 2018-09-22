

Tiger Woods reacts on the fifth hole during the third round of the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. (Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports)

Don’t look now (too late, you’ve already clicked on this post), but Tiger Woods has a three-shot lead after Saturday’s 5-under 65 headed into the final round of the Tour Championship in Atlanta.

That’s big news for Woods, on the hunt for his first win since Aug. 2013. Before a spate of chronic back issues in 2015 that took him away from the course for long stretches at a time, Woods was 54-2 all time when ahead or holding a share of the lead after 54 holes.

He came out firing on the front nine Saturday at East Lake Golf Club with six birdies on his first seven holes. He gave one stroke back with a bogey on No. 9, then played an even back-nine with a birdie on No. 12, a bogey on No. 16 and pars the rest of the way.

The Tour Championship has long been thought to be Woods’s best shot to claim his first win in half a decade. Between a strong showing in the last two majors of the season and a small field at East Lake — meaning Woods doesn’t have to fend off as much competition down the stretch — he’s in good shape.

Still, the field at the Tour Championship is nothing to sneeze at. Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose are tied for second place at 9 under par. Kyle Stanley and Jon Rahm are both at 6 under par.

The field also includes Tony Finau, Dustin Johnson, Jason Day, Rickie Fowler, Bubba Watson, Patrick Reed and Phil Mickelson.

Woods and McIlroy will tee off in the final pairing Sunday at 2:05 p.m.