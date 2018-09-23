

Alexander Alexeyev skates during the Capitals' development camp in June. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

The Washington Capitals have signed 2018 first-round pick Alexander Alexeyev to a three-year entry-level deal after the Russian defenseman impressed in his first training camp with the organization.

Alexeyev was among the first round of training camp cuts, and he’ll spend this season with his Canadian major junior team, Red Deer of the Western Hockey League. He led all Red Deer defensemen with 37 points (seven goals, 30 assists) in 45 games last season. The Capitals are returning their entire blue line coming off a franchise-first Stanley Cup championship, and with a deep prospect pool of defensemen, it could be years before Alexeyev is an NHL regular. But Washington brass was impressed with the 6-foot-4 18-year-old after he showed well during a three-team rookie tournament earlier this month and in his NHL preseason debut last week.

“He continues to show his ability to play in a number of different ways," Capitals Coach Todd Reirden said recently. “Just really some high skill plays in tight areas where he’s executing passes that normally guys at that size and that age probably don’t do as defensemen. And then you see him blocking shot. He’s a guy that has a bright future ahead of him and continuing to learn and grow every day.”

