

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley caught 7 of 8 targets for 146 yards and three touchdowns in Week 3. (Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports)

There were many surprises on Sunday, none bigger than the Buffalo Bills manhandling the Minnesota Vikings. Rookie Josh Allen was the key to the upset, completing 15 of 22 throws for 196 yards and a touchdown in addition to 39 yards and two touchdowns off 10 carries on the ground. But other players, some available on the waiver wire, also had noteworthy performances that make them appealing targets this week, particularly as bye weeks begin in Week 4.

To help you prioritize your waiver targets, we’re updating our top free agents after every round of games every Sunday this season. What follows are the top early targets from the 1 p.m. games, as well as the Thursday night game.

[Redskins defeat the Packers, 31-17, behind Adrian Peterson’s 120 yards and two touchdowns]

Most of these players should be available in at least 30 percent of leagues utilizing a 12-team, point-per-reception, or PPR, scoring format. So if you see one of these guys on your wire, you are going to want to put in a claim for this week.

Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons WR (Available in 61 percent of fantasy football leagues)

Playing on the other side of star wideout Julio Jones has its benefits, such as avoiding the No. 1 corner on the defense in coverage. In Week 2, the Carolina Panthers used a combination of James Bradberry, rookie Donte Jackson and linebacker Luke Kuechly in coverage on Ridley, while Bradberry mostly shadowed Jones. Ridley caught 4 of 5 targets for 64 yards and a touchdown. In Week 3 against the Saints he caught 7 of 8 targets for 146 yards and three touchdowns, his longest a 75-yard catch.

Looks like the #Falcons finally found a legit No. 2 WR... Julio Jones. — Pat Thorman (@Pat_Thorman) September 23, 2018

In Week 4, expect the Cincinnati Bengals to use William Jackson on Jones, leaving a hodgepodge of defensive backs to try their luck at stopping Matt Ryan’s throws to Ridley, who seems to be progressing nicely in his rookie season.

Corey Clement, RB, Philadelphia Eagles (Available in 38 percent of fantasy football leagues)

It’s often difficult to find quality running backs on the waiver wire, but Clement is a viable part of Philadelphia’s overall offense. The second-year pro has touched the ball 35 times this season, including 16 carries and three receptions (four targets) in Week 3 against the Indianapolis Colts. His 16-yard gain on Sunday gave him three runs of 15 yards or more this season, the sixth-most at the position.

Next week’s opponent, the Tennessee Titans, allowed Jacksonville running back T.J. Yeldon to total 90 yards, 44 rushing and 46 receiving, on Sunday.

Chris Ivory, RB, Buffalo Bills (Available in 96 percent of fantasy football leagues)

The Bills starting running back, LeSean McCoy, did not suit up in Week 3, allowing Ivory to touch the ball 23 times (20 rushing, three receiving) for 126 total yards in the surprise upset against the Vikings. If McCoy isn’t 100 percent in the matchup against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4, Ivory could once again get the lion’s share of carries. And the Packers aren’t nearly as good against the run as the Vikings are: Green Bay allowed 166 yards to Washington’s running backs on Sunday.

Javorius Allen, RB, Baltimore Ravens (Available in 61 percent of fantasy football leagues)

Allen might not get a ton of carries but he is featured heavily in the Ravens' passing game. In the first two games of the season he caught 10 of 13 targets for 51 yards, then against the Denver Broncos in Week 3 he was thrown to four times, catching three for 19 yards and a score. Allen also has more yards per carry after contact (2.9) than Alex Collins (2.2), the top rusher on the depth chart.

Next week he and the Ravens will face the Pittsburgh Steelers, a team he totaled 57 total yards and two touchdowns against last season.

Andy Dalton, QB, Cincinnati Bengals (Available in 72 percent of fantasy football leagues)

The Washington Redskins and Carolina Panthers are on a bye in Week 4, taking Alex Smith and Cam Newton out of consideration for your lineup. If you need a quarterback to start next week, take a look at Andy Dalton against the Falcons.

Dalton completed 29 of 46 passes for 352 yards and two touchdowns against the Panthers Sunday. He did also throw four interceptions, but Atlanta’s defense, after losing safety Keanu Neal and linebacker Deion Jones in addition to dealing with a hobbled defensive end Takkarist McKinley, won’t be at their best. And if Atlanta’s pass coverage unit allows something similar to what it did against New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees in Week 3 — 394 yards and three touchdowns and no interceptions plus two rushing touchdowns— it could be a big day for Dalton and the Bengals passing attack.

Read more from The Post:

Steelers reportedly are listening to trade offers for holdout Le’Veon Bell

Nothing personal, Lions, but Rob Gronkowski reportedly nixed a trade

A vin­tage Ti­ger Woods looks poised for his first win in over five years

Al­a­bam­a isn’t all that great. (Nick Sa­ban wants us to tell you that.)

College football winners and losers: Stanford leaves Oregon dazed and confused

Old Dominion rocks col­lege foot­ball with an up­set over Vir­ginia Tech

NFL Week 3 live updates: The return of Carson Wentz