For Rob Gronkowski, the only way is the Patriot Way.
The New England Patriots tight end reportedly killed what would have been a blockbuster offseason trade that would have sent him to the Detroit Lions, ESPN reported. It was nothing personal against the Lions or their new Coach Matt Patricia, the Patriots' former defensive coordinator. Gronk, 29, who had pondered retirement after the team’s Super Bowl loss in February, threatened to walk away from the game and did not return Lions' calls, sources told the network.
The Lions, whom the Patriots play on “Sunday Night Football,” were one of several teams that were talking about a trade with New England and Gronk didn’t want to play for any of them. That prompted the Patriots to sit down with him and give him a refashioned contract that adds $4.3 million incentives for the 2018 season.
Over the first two games, he has caught passes for 138 yards and a touchdown. He was limited in practice early last week with an ankle injury, but he was removed from the injury report Friday.
