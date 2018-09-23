

It's all Patriots or nothing for Rob Gronkowski. (Steven Senne / Associated Press)

For Rob Gronkowski, the only way is the Pa­tri­ot Way.

The New Eng­land Pa­tri­ots tight end re­port­ed­ly killed what would have been a block­bust­er offseason trade that would have sent him to the Detroit Lions, ESPN re­port­ed. It was noth­ing per­son­al against the Lions or their new Coach Matt Pa­tri­cia, the Pa­tri­ots' former de­fen­sive coordinator. Gronk, 29, who had pon­dered re­tire­ment af­ter the team’s Su­per Bowl loss in Feb­rua­ry, threat­ened to walk away from the game and did not re­turn Lions' calls, sources told the net­work.

The Lions, whom the Pa­tri­ots play on “Sun­day Night Football,” were one of sev­er­al teams that were talk­ing a­bout a trade with New Eng­land and Gronk didn’t want to play for any of them. That prompt­ed the Pa­tri­ots to sit down with him and give him a refashioned con­tract that adds $4.3 million in­cen­tives for the 2018 sea­son.

Over the first two games, he has caught passes for 138 yards and a touch­down. He was lim­it­ed in prac­tice early last week with an an­kle in­ju­ry, but he was re­moved from the in­ju­ry re­port Fri­day.

