

Redskins defensive back Josh Norman (24) and offensive tackle Morgan Moses (76) both suffered injuries in Sunday's win, but neither injury is believed to be serious. (Photo by Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

Injuries have taken a significant toll on the Redskins already this season, with nine players on injured reserve, but they came through fairly clean in Sunday’s 31-17 win over the Packers. Right tackle Morgan Moses left the game with a concussion and didn’t return, and cornerback Josh Norman tweaked his hamstring but continued to play. Adrian Peterson was kicked in the ankle, but was fine.

Washington had previously lost at least one player to injured reserve in each game: Trey Quinn (ankle) and Cam Sims (ankle) in Week 1 and Rob Kelley (toe) in Week 2.

Moses is in the concussion protocol, but was joking around in the locker room postgame and said he was fine. Norman laughed as he talked about not being able to get to a possible interception, but he didn’t seem to think his injury was a significant one. He’ll be evaluated by doctors Monday.

The Packers weren’t as fortunate, as they lost Muhammad Wilkerson when he was carted off the field and taken to the hospital. The defensive lineman was hit in the left leg late in the second quarter by teammate Kentrell Brice, and was helped to the cart and taken to a waiting ambulance under the stadium. Wilkerson signed a one-year deal for $5 million during the offseason.

[Redskins take down the Packers and a hobbled Aaron Rodgers in 31-17 victory]

The Redskins' offensive line entered the game shorthanded, with left guard Shawn Lauvao out with a calf injury. The team shifted starting center Chase Roullier to guard, and inserted backup Tony Bergstrom at center. Moses went down in the second quarter and was replaced by Ty Nsekhe.

“We’ve got a lot of guys that have a lot of experience in there,” Roullier said. “Tony and Ty both, many, many years under their belt. They have the ability to go in there, whatever position they need to. That obviously bodes well for us out there in the game when things like that arise.”

The Redskins rushed for 166 yards and two touchdowns on 35 attempts, and was able to put the game away with a heavy dose of Peterson late in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Alex Smith was never sacked, and was able to throw for 220 yards and two touchdowns. All of this came on a rainy day with soggy field conditions.

“It was a pretty sloppy, sloppy game out there in terms of the environment,” Roullier said. “I think, honestly, that kind of plays to the offensive line’s favor a lot of the time. When the field is that messy, the speed of the game almost has to slow down a little bit. Guys aren’t able to cut as quickly. Their footing isn’t as great. A lot of the time that actually helps us out a little bit, just allowing us to play more of our power game and be more solid up front there.”

Nsekhe said the shake-up was no big deal as this is what he prepares for every week. The fourth-year veteran knows his role is to be the backup swing tackle that can help on either side of the line, and at guard if necessary. Bergstrom’s value is in his versatility, being able to play center or guard. That’s what Jay Gruden wanted from his backup center when the team made final selections for the 53-man roster.

"That’s just the preparation we have,' Nsekhe said. “We have a great leader in [offensive line coach] Bill Callahan, who gets us ready every week. When one guy goes down, next man up. That’s the mentality we have. Everybody’s the same. . . . Go out there and complete the mission.

