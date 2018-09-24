Boston’s Mookie Betts, right, is congratulated by Christian Vazquez after his two-run home run off Baltimore’s Dylan Bundy during the second inning on Monday at Fenway Park in Boston. (Charles Krupa/AP)

After Monday night’s 6-2 loss to the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park — during which their only remaining starter from the Opening Day rotation, Dylan Bundy, threw 90 pitches in three laborious innings and further stretched a pitching staff that despite roster expansion can barely cover the required innings on a given day — all that’s assured for the Baltimore Orioles is that these last six games will not be comfortable ones.

Bundy could have provided a small consolation had he delivered the game to the bullpen deeper into the game. But after striking out two in a 25-pitch first inning, he allowed four runs on five hits — including a home run by Mookie Betts — in the second inning. A pair of two-out walks in a scoreless third inning extended his pitch count to the point that the Orioles (45-111) brought Donnie Hart in for the fourth.

[Box score: Red Sox 6, Orioles 2]

Hart allowed four singles and a walk to the first five batters he faced, with two scoring, and provided only one inning before Sean Gilmartin came on and allowed one hit in four scoreless innings.

On a night when the Orioles managed six singles — three by Renato Nunez — and scored only on a wild pitch and a sacrifice fly by Adam Jones, it wasn’t enough to prevent Boston from winning for the franchise-record 106th time.

Bundy, Baltimore’s Opening Day starter, left with an 8-16 record, a 5.49 ERA and likely one start remaining — against reigning World Series champion Houston. He has already reached the meaningful 30-start milestone but hasn’t finished terribly strong — he has allowed a league-high 39 home runs.