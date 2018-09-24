

Adam Eaton is back in the Nationals' lineup after four consecutive starts by Victor Robles in his place. (Bill Streicher/USA Today Sports)

With the Washington Nationals eliminated from the postseason, turning September into a full-on experimental phase, the team’s outfield puzzle was solved in an unwanted way for a few days.

For most of the month, Manager Dave Martinez has had to figure out how to squeeze top prospect Victor Robles into an everyday outfield of Juan Soto in left field, Bryce Harper in center and Adam Eaton in right. And there is also Michael A. Taylor, bumped to the fifth outfielder spot, his opportunities limited by Robles’s arrival on Sept. 4. Then Eaton felt pain in his left knee last week — the same knee in which he suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in April 2017 — and that allowed Martinez to insert Robles for four consecutive starts.

Now Eaton’s knee is feeling better, Robles is not in the lineup for a 7:05 p.m. matchup with the Miami Marlins (62-93) on Monday, and the conundrum has returned for the last week of the Nationals' season.

“I just wanted to get him back in there,” Martinez said of Eaton returning from a short break that still included two pinch-hit appearances. “He deserves to play; Robles is doing really well and just give him a day off and then get him back in there. But Eaton’s done well for us since he’s been back and he matches up well against [Miami Marlins starter Sandy] Alcantara.”

But given Eaton’s recent injury history, including missing most of 2017 after tearing his ACL and meniscus, was there any consideration to shutting him down for the rest of the season?

“Yeah, but he actually yesterday said he felt pretty good,” Martinez said. “And if you know Eaton, you know he does not like sitting on the bench. So he wants to play and he wants to finish this out.”

And so Eaton will hit leadoff and play in right field when the Nationals host the Marlins and the right-handed Alcantara. The 29-year-old spent close to two months on the disabled list after undergoing left ankle surgery, but he has otherwise been a tone-setting presence atop the Nationals' order. Eaton is hitting .294 heading in 90 games heading into Monday night and has smacked 17 doubles, scored 49 runs and driven in 30 more.

Since joining the Nationals, he has not had a chance for the numbers he reached in his two best years with the Chicago White Sox in 2015 and 2016, a rough average of 175 hits, 30 doubles, 10 triples, 14 home runs and more than 90 runs scored. But he has made a notable comeback after last season’s setback and seems determine to finish the year on his terms.

LINEUPS

MARLINS (62-93)

JT Riddle SS

Miguel Rojas 2B

J.T. Realmuto C

Peter O’Brien 1B

Brian Anderson 3B

Lewis Brinson CF

Austin Dean LF

Magneuris Sierra RF

Sandy Alcantara P

NATIONALS (78-78)

Adam Eaton RF

Trea Turner SS

Bryce Harper CF

Anthony Rendon 3B

Juan Soto LF

Ryan Zimmerman 1B

Matt Wieters C

Wilmer Difo 2B

Stephen Strasburg P

