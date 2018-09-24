

With the weekend off, Baker Mayfield headed for Norman, Okla., where the Sooners, his alma mater, played Army. (Sue Ogrocki / Associated Press)

At some point Monday, Hue Jackson has promised to make official what everyone’s eyes told them last Thursday night: Baker Mayfield will be named the Cleveland Browns' starting quarterback.

When Tyrod Taylor suffered a head injury late in the first half with the Browns trailing by 14, Mayfield came on and led the Browns to their first victory since Chrismas Eve 2016, beating the New York Jets 21-17 on Thursday night. Jackson took a bit of a beating on social media after that game when he said he would “have to watch the tape” before naming a starter. After getting the weekend off, the team will return to work Monday and begin preparing for Sunday’s game against Oakland.

That means it’s Baker time, according to several reports.

"I think that you guys all feel good about where things are headed, so let’s just wait and see and go from there,'' Jackson told reporters Friday.

Taylor, who completed 4 of 14 passes for 19 yards, was knocked out of a game with his third concussion in 13 months and Jackson is being deferential to him. “The most important thing is let’s just see where he’s at physically first and foremost,'' he said. “There have been some other concussions. We’ll see what’s best for him first and foremost and then where all of this fits as we move forward.”

Mayfield, the Browns' No. 1 draft pick last spring, pulled off the win despite getting almost no reps with the starters during practice on a short week.

"That even makes it more impressive what he did [Thursday],'' Jackson said. “It means that he’s doing the extra studying. It means that he is really engaged offensively with what we are trying to do and how we are trying to do it.''

As for Mayfield, he headed for Norman, Okla., over the weekend and helped root for the Sooners in their 28-21 victory over Army.

Read more from The Post:

Seahawks' Earl Thomas taunts Cowboys after they failed to trade for him

Vegas odds say Bills-Vikings was the biggest upset since the 1995 Redskins-Cowboys stunner

49ers fear quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has a torn ACL

Redskins take down the Packers and a hobbled Aaron Rodgers