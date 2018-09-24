

Dale Earnhardt Jr. at Friday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Richmond Raceway. (Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Die-hard Redskins fan Dale Earnhardt Jr. came out of retirement to race in Friday’s Xfinity Series at Richmond Raceway, called Saturday’s Cup Series race from the broadcast booth as an analyst for NBC Sports and on Sunday celebrated his favorite NFL team’s win over the Packers. Earnhardt, who swore his loyalty to the burgundy and gold after his mom gave him a Redskins helmet and uniform for his ninth birthday, wasn’t at FedEx Field to see Washington improve to 2-1, but he’s hoping to make the trip to Landover multiple times this season. After all, he’s a season ticket holder now.

“I’ve never had season tickets as a Redskins fan,” Earnhardt said in a phone interview last week. "I now have two season tickets in my possession to every home game. I usually get to one home game a year, but I’m thinking this year I’ll get to more than one. I’m excited about that.”

[Hail or Fail: Redskins players feel for Clay Matthews after roughing the passer penalty]

Earnhardt said the season tickets were a gift from Pepsi, a long-time partner from his full-time racing days.

“I’m really excited to have them," Earnhardt said. “It’s almost like a collectible to me. I was thrilled that they did that for me and I’m going to take advantage of them.”

Like many fans, Earnhardt said he didn’t know what to make of the Redskins heading into their game against the Packers after their Jekyll and Hyde performance over the first two weeks of the season.

“We came out of the gate with that first half against Arizona and it looked great," he said. "The second half was confusing because we were so strong in the first half and we didn’t really accomplish much after that. Not being able to do anything against the Colts, who traditionally don’t have a very good defense, I was expecting us to go in there and really be able to move around as we pleased on offense. We didn’t get nothing going with the running game [against Indianapolis]. That was the most disappointing part, I think. Without a running game, I think we’re going to have a hard time throwing the ball.”

Earnhardt, who was dismayed after the Redskins fired general manager Scot McCloughan last March, said he has otherwise liked the moves Washington has made over the past two offseasons. The Redskins drafted defensive linemen Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne in the first round in consecutive years and avoided, in Earnhardt’s words, “flashy offensive free agents.”

“We’ve been drafting and bringing in guys that can really make a difference on the defensive side of the ball," Earnhardt said. "That’s the only way we’re going to win real games, if we ever get in the playoffs, is by having a very, very talented defense. I’m glad we’re putting the effort there. As soon as our offense gets going, hopefully the defense can keep us in these games. They’re building something.”

Allen and Payne combined for three of the Redskins' four sacks Sunday, and Washington’s defense helped preserve a win after a strong first half by the offense. Maybe next time, Earnhardt will be at FedEx Field to see it in person.

