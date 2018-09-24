

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was carted off the field after being injured during the second half of Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was forced to leave the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday after taking a hit in the fourth quarter. The organization fears it is a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

Garoppolo’s effectiveness before the injury was a mixed bag. The one-time highest paid player in the NFL was ranked as one of the least-valuable passers in the league this year by ESPN’s Total Quarterback Rating, yet he completed 20 of 30 passes for 251 yards and two touchdowns in Week 3 against the Chiefs before the injury.

Plus, Garoppolo was a valuable commodity in fantasy football: He was the 12th quarterback drafted in fantasy leagues, following a 5-0 record and 96.2 passer rating for San Francisco in 2017.

Replacing Garoppolo won’t be easy, but here are four passers who could help fill the void if he misses a significant amount of time:

Blake Bortles, Jacksonville Jaguars (Available in 77 percent of fantasy football leagues)

Bortles got no respect coming into the season, but what else is new? He was undrafted in most 12-team fantasy football leagues — but the 26-year-old passer has completed 61 percent of his passes for 707 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions. The game charters at Pro Football Focus list Bortles No. 12 on their rankings and ESPN has him ranked as the 13th most-valuable passer in 2018 with a 57.0 QBR. Garoppolo’s QBR, by comparison, was 29.0.

Jacksonville’s schedule should also set up Bortles for success no mater what the prognosis is for Garoppolo. According to data from Sharp Sports, the Jaguars have the easiest schedule starting in Week 4 and that includes facing the easiest set of pass defenses for the remainder of the season.



Jacksonville's schedule in 2018

Andy Dalton, Cincinnati Bengals (Available in 72 percent of fantasy football leagues)

Dalton is the seventh most-valuable passer per ESPN (68.3 QBR) and could fare well against a team that doesn’t have a strong pass rush: this season Dalton’s completion rate drops from 71 to 45 percent under pressure with a corresponding drop in passer rating (104.4 to 69.0).

Luckily in Week 4 he gets to face the Atlanta Falcons and then the Miami Dolphins in Week 5. Those two teams have the 32nd and 16th best pass rush, respectively, per PFF. Miami also has the seventh-worst pass-coverage unit in the NFL, with cornerback Bobby McCain allowing 1.6 yards per snap in coverage this season, the 12th worst among 73 qualified players at the position.

Jarod Goff, Los Angeles Rams (Available in 38 percent of fantasy football leagues)

Goff and the Rams' passing attack have scored 42 more points than expected after taking into account the down, distance and field position of each throw; only two teams, the Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints, have been more proficient in the passing game this season. That’s allowed the Rams to score more than three points per drive, second only to the Chiefs.



Most points per drive in 2018

And because the Rams' offensive line is so good, Goff won’t find himself in situations where he has to force the ball to his receivers, resulting in less stressful passing situations. The unit up front has allowed a league-low 10 pressures this season and no sacks.

Ryan Tannehill, Miami Dolphins (Available in 92 percent of fantasy football leagues)

This isn’t the Tannehill you remember. This year’s version has completed a career-high 73 percent of his passes and is better under pressure (139.2 passer rating) than he is when given a clean pocket (114.0). Even a blitz hasn’t been able to significantly knock him off his game (86.6).

And like Jacksonville, Miami doesn’t have many tough games on its slate. Sharp Sports pegs the Dolphins with the third-easiest schedule in terms of pass defenses faced with smooth sailing until Week 13 against the Buffalo Bills.

