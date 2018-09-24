

Flint Hill defensive lineman Bonae Swain-Price hurt his knee against Collegiate and is questionable to play this week.

Flint Hill linebacker Logan Copeland bulldozed Collegiate’s offensive line and tackled quarterback Nigel Williams from behind as time expired for an emphatic end to a 42-0 shutout Friday. That type of play is becoming routine for the Huskies’ dominant yet often overlooked defense, which has propelled them to a 3-0 start and 14 consecutive wins since last year.

Flint Hill knew it had to contain Williams, a dual threat. “We needed to be in the right positions in pass defense because they throw the ball well,” Coach Tom Verbanic said. “We needed to control the quarterback in option, and I thought we did some good things there.”

Verbanic’s squad executed the game plan well, limiting Williams, who connected on less than half of his throws, to 106 yards on 27 attempts. He was intercepted twice — once each by O’Kelly McWilliams and Trey Rucker. The Huskies controlled the ground game, too, limiting the Cougars to 70 rushing yards and forcing (and recovering) two fumbles.

“It was just great, great team defense,” McWilliams said. “The linebackers, linemen and secondary all played cohesively. It was a great week of practice, and it showed on the field.”

Williams spent much of his time running out of the pocket and away from pressure, which was led by defensive lineman Jyden Simms. Tight coverage by the secondary made the Huskies impenetrable on defense.

But Flint Hill could be without one of its defensive anchors, Bonae Swain-Price, this week and possibly longer. The lineman hurt his left knee in the first quarter and watched the rest of the game with an ice pack on his knee and crutches by his side. Swain-Price cheered on his teammates from the sideline but was clearly frustrated he couldn’t be on the field.

“I know my team had the win,” he said. “I just had trust in them and had faith in them.”

With Swain-Price’s status uncertain, Verbanic said his team will review Friday’s film and make adjustments to prepare for this week’s home game against Trinity Episcopal of Richmond.

“Prayers out to him, and hopefully we can get him back on the field as soon as possible,” McWilliams said. “And if not on the field, just back in the regular routine in life."

— David J. Kim

Young Eleanor Roosevelt aims for consistency

After a blowout loss to C.H. Flowers, Eleanor Roosevelt stormed past Central, 54-0, in its first road game of the season.

The Raiders are still searching for consistency. Even with a big win in hand, Coach Thomas Green said his team struggled to maintain drives because of its lack of communication and players falling out of position.

“I thought it was just execution,” Green said. “We had a couple of new kids on the field and some going the wrong way.”

These struggles came to a head when the Raiders allowed six sacks to C.H. Flowers in its 40-0 loss Sept. 14. Thomas noted that execution issues are to be expected as younger players get more playing time.

The Raiders still feel like they’re playing catch-up. After their season opener was canceled when Bladensburg suspended its varsity program, the Raiders have been running a game behind.

“It was Week 2 for us, and it was Week 3 for everyone else,” Green said. “We made a lot of Week 1 mistakes that we’ve normally cleaned up by now.”

Despite his concerns, Green is confident his team will find its footing.

“I think talent-wise we’re fine; it’s just a matter of getting them to focus,” he said. “It’s a matter of kids knowing their assignments and getting better week by week.”

— Madeline Rundlett

Broadneck isn’t slowing down with freshman quarterback

Late in the first quarter of Broadneck’s 61-49 win over Arundel on Friday, quarterback Joshua Ehrlich noticed a gap in the Wildcats’ secondary. Ehrlich is a freshman, but he has quickly gained Coach Rob Harris’s trust, so Harris allowed Ehrlich to call the play.

The move paid off: Ehrlich connected with Andre Woods for an 80-yard touchdown. Ehrlich went 12 for 22 for 332 yards and had seven total touchdowns in the Bruins’ victory over a county rival.

Ehrlich’s leadership and poise have helped Broadneck jump to a 4-0 start for the second consecutive year.

“He’s just very, very competitive,” Harris said. “The moments don’t faze him.”

Broadneck returned eight offensive starters from last year’s team, which went 11-0 before falling to North Point in the Maryland Class 4A quarterfinals, but quarterback Shane Davis graduated. Ehrlich played in an Anne Arundel County recreation league growing up, so Harris has known of the signal caller for a few years. During the preseason, Ehrlich won the job by watching film almost every day to grasp the offense.

Behind Ehrlich, Broadneck is averaging 37.8 points.

“I’ve had past quarterbacks tell me it takes about a half of a year to feel real comfortable,” Harris said. “We’re getting to that point right now.”

— Kyle Melnick

Robinson is playing fundamental football

Experienced Robinson just keeps winning, and Coach Scott Vossler’s explanation for his team’s 4-0 start, the program’s first since 2014, is pretty simple.

“We’re playing really smart football,” he said.

Some of that can be seen in the stats: The Rams are winning the turnover battle, they’re committing few penalties, and they’re making opponents run a lot of plays instead of giving up the home run. It’s also clear they’re opening holes for running back Salam Lawal; he has rushed for more than 120 yards in all four games.

4:01 2Q: @ramsfball RB @salam_lawal takes the handoff and races 58 yards for a touchdown (flag picked up). Robinson 21, TC Williams 12. pic.twitter.com/jQ9x9K9T8O — Jon Roetman (@jonroetman) September 13, 2018

But some of what makes Robinson’s brand of football smart can’t be seen in the box score. The team is calm under pressure. Vossler said he consistently plays 14 to 16 seniors, all of whom bring experience and poise.

“We have a lot of kids that have been in the mix for two or three years now, and nothing really rattles them,” he said.

After early-season wins over Hylton and T.C. Williams, the Rams now enter an arduous stretch. Two of the next four opponents — Lake Braddock and South County — beat Robinson last season. But this year’s Rams are older and more experienced. And they have a winning streak to keep alive.

— Michael Errigo

