

Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams is having minor knee surgery during the team's bye week. (Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams is scheduled to have knee surgery this week, although he is expected to be ready for the team’s next game at New Orleans in two weeks, according to a person with knowledge of the situation who spoke on the condition of anonymity. The surgery is considered a minor procedure.

Williams has been bothered by knee pain recently, occasionally missing some practice time. He has complained a bit about soreness. although it hasn’t seemed to affect his play in recent games. He missed six games last season with knee problems and was put on injured reserve. He had surgery last December for what he described as readjusting his tibia.

“Screwed it back down,” he said in July. “Tried to align the joints so that my kneecap isn’t out of place.”