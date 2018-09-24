

Virginia Tech quarterback Josh Jackson is helped off the field during Saturday's loss at Old Dominion. (L.Todd Spencer/the Virginian-Pilot/Associated Press) (L. Todd Spencer/AP)

Virginia Tech starting quarterback Josh Jackson is out indefinitely with a broken left fibula, Coach Justin Fuente announced Monday, adding to the fallout from Saturday’s loss to Old Dominion, one of college football’s most improbable upsets in years.

The redshirt sophomore is scheduled to have surgery Tuesday for the injury, suffered in the fourth quarter of Virginia Tech’s 49-35 defeat. The Hokies, then ranked No. 13, had been a four-touchdown favorite over the previously winless Monarchs.

Fuente did not rule out Jackson for the entire season, but such injuries typically require at least two to three months of recovery time, according to several orthopedic surgeons specializing in sports injuries.

“It may be at the end of the year, maybe not,” Fuente said, “It’s certainly not going to be a couple weeks from now, I can tell you that much. Everybody’s different. Our medical staff will do a great job with him, and Josh will get healthy and be ready to go. We’re just going to have to not plan on having him for some time.”

The Hokies (2-1) will turn to Ryan Willis at quarterback for Saturday night’s game at No. 22 Duke. The undefeated Blue Devils (4-0) entered the Associated Press rankings for the first time since 2015 after going undefeated in nonconference play for a second consecutive season.

Willis transferred to Virginia Tech last season from Kansas, where he started 10 games and threw for more than 2,500 yards along with a dozen touchdowns. But after the Jayhawks went 2-22 during his two seasons, Willis opted to leave his scholarship behind and walk on with the Hokies.

[From Norfolk to eternity: Old Dominion springs a glorious upset for the ages]

Redshirt freshman Hendon Hooker will be Willis’s backup.

“It’s the benefit of having a backup with some experience,” Fuente said of Willis. “He’s had some experience with Kansas. I was pleased with his performance the other night, came in and filled in admirably. He’ll have to handle the whole game plan this week as the starter. He’s prepared, and he’ll be ready.”

Against Old Dominion, Willis completed 9 of 18 passes for 131 yards and a touchdown and ran for 30 yards on four carries after taking over for Jackson.

A defender fell on Jackson’s leg following a scramble with the score tied at 28; he went to the locker room for further examination and came back to the sideline wearing a walking boot and on crutches. He finished with 151 yards and two touchdowns on 8-of-16 passing. One of Jackson’s touchdowns covered 72 yards to wide receiver Damon Hazelton.

“The timetable I’m a little uncertain on,” Fuente said of the long odds of Jackson playing again this season. “Obviously it’s going to be a little while. As we get through it, if it becomes an issue at the end of the year that we need to talk about, we can talk about it then, but it’s certainly going to be a little while before he’s able to get back out there and play.”

Jackson, who won the starting job last summer after a three-way competition that included Hooker, set freshman school records for passing yards (2,991) and touchdowns (20) in 2017. He was the program’s first freshman starter since Tyrod Taylor in 2007.

[The top five challengers for the College Football Playoff]

In three games this season, Jackson completed 36 of 58 passes for 575 yards and five touchdowns. He also threw one interception. It remains unclear whether Jackson will be eligible for a medical redshirt.

“Good question,” Fuente said. “I don’t know. We’d have to check. I hadn’t got to that part about pondering all that stuff, quite honestly. I’ve been handling one thing at a time right now.”

Among the team’s other issues is the recent dismissal of starting defensive end Trevon Hill, a move Fuente announced in a statement late Saturday, saying the junior had failed to uphold “the high standards” for student-athletes at Virginia Tech. Hill leads the Hokies with 3½ sacks and had six tackles and 1½ sacks against Old Dominion, but he also missed the first two series of the season-opening win against Florida State despite being listed first on the depth chart.

Hill started 12 games last year, finishing with 46 tackles, including 9½ for loss, with 5½ sacks, an interception and two forced fumbles.

“I’ve been in close conversation with Trevon,” Fuente said. “Just finished visiting with he and his family. We’ve been continually monitoring and talking about things since we’ve been here, so there’s no individual particular incident. Trevon knows how I feel, and we have very frank and honest conversations. Those conversations will remain private, but it’s not one incident.”

More college football from The Post:

Al­a­bam­a isn’t all that great. (Nick Sa­ban wants us to tell you that.)

College football winners and losers: Stanford leaves Oregon dazed and confused

Alabama Coach Nick Saban says he plans to keep playing QB Jalen Hurts

North Carolina players donate meal money to Hurricane Florence victims