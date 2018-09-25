Amazon Prime begins streaming “Thursday Night Football” games this week with the Vikings-Rams game, making a bit of broadcasting history in the process. For the first time, an NFL telecast will have an all-woman broadcasting booth, with Hannah Storm and Andrea Kremer calling the action for Amazon on Thursday and for the 10 games on that night to follow.

Couldn’t ask for a better partner @HannahStormESPN for Thursday Night Football on @PrimeVideo. Great game to kick us off @Vikings visit @RamsNFL Watch on Prime Video this Thursday night! #TNF https://t.co/ch6rV2xn2D — Andrea Kremer (@Andrea_Kremer) September 25, 2018

“Teaming up with Hannah and Amazon for this is truly special,” Kremer said in a statement, per Pro Football Talk. “Hannah is a brilliant journalist and she has been a friend for many years. With decades of experience as storytellers, we will be bringing a different voice and viewpoint to covering the game of football.”

Said Storm: “I can’t imagine embarking upon this new role with anyone better than Andrea. A lifelong friend with Pro Football Hall of Fame credentials, she is the perfect partner. Together we’re looking forward to offering a new option for Prime members on Thursday nights and I’m excited to get to work!”

Amazon Prime will offer a number of feeds to choose from. Viewers can select Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, who will be calling the game for Fox and the NFL Network, or the Storm-Kremer pairing. There’s also a Spanish-language feed along with an English-language feed with broadcasters from the United Kingdom.

(NOTE: Amazon founder and chief executive Jeffrey P. Bezos also owns The Washington Post.)

Kremer recently received the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award, which recognizes “long-time exceptional contributions to radio and television in professional football.” She works for the NFL Network and is a correspondent on HBO’s “Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel,” and before that was a sideline and feature reporter for NBC’s “Sunday Night Football.”

Like Kremer a longtime sports journalist, Storm has hosted various editions of ESPN’s “SportsCenter” and contributed to “Outside the Lines” and “E:60” on the network. She also has worked in various capacities for NBC, CNN and CBS.

More from The Post:

Jimmy Garoppolo injury prompts calls for 49ers to bring back Colin Kaepernick

Everyone really hates the NFL’s roughing-the-passer calls. Especially Clay Matthews.

Seahawks' Earl Thomas taunts Cowboys after they failed to trade for him

Vegas odds say Bills-Vikings was the biggest upset since the 1995 Redskins-Cowboys stunner

Redskins take down the Packers and a hobbled Aaron Rodgers