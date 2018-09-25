

Argentine midfielder Yamil Asad, D.C. United’s second-leading scorer, might rejoin the starting lineup Saturday for a vital late-season match against the Montreal Impact at Audi Field.

Asad (nine goals, six assists) missed four consecutive matches with an ankle injury before playing the last 27 minutes against the New York Red Bulls on Sept. 16. The question is whether he is ready to log substantial minutes.

“That is what we’ve to evaluate this week,” Coach Ben Olsen said Tuesday. “We’d like to get Yamil back into the fold as soon as possible. He is a big piece.”

United did not play this past weekend, allowing Asad additional time to regain strength and fitness.

In Asad’s absence, Olsen has used Zoltan Stieber and Ulises Segura in starting roles on the left flank. Asad’s technical skills, athletic ability and finishing touch have been missed. Before the injury, he had forged an effective partnership with playmaker Luciano Acosta and striker Wayne Rooney.

Asad, in his first season in Washington, trails only Darren Mattocks (10 goals) on United’s scoring chart.

In his return from injury, he assisted on Acosta’s late goal against the Red Bulls.

United (9-11-8, 35 points) is five points behind Montreal for the last playoff berth in MLS’s Eastern Conference. Because the Impact (12-14-4) has played two additional matches, a D.C. victory this weekend would shift the dynamics of the race in United’s favor heading into the last month of the campaign.

Among the others battling injury, center back Kofi Opare (groin, hip) seems likely to miss a second consecutive match after starting 10 in a row. But outside back Nick DeLeon, sidelined since late May with a knee injury, has made significant progress and could return to active duty soon.

“He’s been training,” Olsen said. “He got through Monday and Tuesday, on the field, full out. This is good news. With limited minutes, could he help us out the next few weeks? Yeah.”

Depth will figure prominently into Olsen’s plans in mid-October, when international call-ups are likely to leave him undermanned again.

Early this month, in the first FIFA fixture window since the World Cup, six D.C. players were summoned by their respective national teams. Many of the same players are expected to report this time, ruling them out of the Oct. 13 match against FC Dallas and the Oct. 17 game against Toronto FC. (If Mattocks and fellow Jamaican Oniel Fisher are called, they would return in time for the Toronto clash.)

United must play multiple matches during the official international windows in September and October because of a backloaded schedule, caused by Audi Field’s mid-summer opening.

“It’s brutal, to go down the stretch and have that many potential players gone for two games,” Olsen said of probably missing Paul Arriola (U.S.), Stieber (Hungary), Junior Moreno (Venezuela), Bruno Miranda (Bolivia), Mattocks, Fisher and possibly Bill Hamid (U.S.). “That’s all about the scheduling. This is where it creeps up on you. We’ll make it work.”

United will not learn the full extent of the call-ups until Oct. 7. The FIFA window is Oct. 8-16, but players on duty for the entire stretch would have a hard time being available and ready for the Oct. 17 match against Toronto.

