Dwight Howard walked around the Washington Wizards' media day with a smile and a song. Anyone who was within earshot could hear the big man singing his feelings.

“I’m living my best life!” Howard repeated often while navigating from photo shoots to on-camera interviews.

While Howard crooned his happiness, his best life with the Wizards will not be realized when the team opens training camp Tuesday.

Howard is expected to miss Washington’s first practice, and possibly more sessions, as he deals with soreness in his back. After a summer of intense training, culminated by as an overseas business trip, Howard said he began to feel the pain. Still, Howard, who has a history of back problems and underwent surgery in 2012 to repair a herniated disc, does not expect it to become a nagging issue.

“I’ve been having to do a lot of traveling with [my] shoe company, stuff like that in China,” Howard said. “So just from training, traveling. Airplanes weren’t made for tall people. It kind of sucks flying 15 hours curled up in the fetal position. Just a minor setback, but should take that long for me to get back on the court. I’ve been feeling great all summer. Just something that we’ll have to deal with, but it shouldn’t keep me out too long.”

Coach Scott Brooks described Howard’s upcoming rest as pain management.

“His back is sore the last couple of days. He just came into town, I think, Thursday night or Friday. Nothing appeared to be serious. I guess that we’ll be very careful, first day of training camp [Tuesday],” Brooks said. “Not sure if he will practice [Tuesday]. We’ll list him as day-to-day. We’re in no rush. . . . Three weeks until our first game.”

Although Brooks used familiar language when talking about Howard, indicating how the team does not plan to accelerate the recovery process while allowing players to fully heal, the slight setback delays what should have been Howard’s trial run with his new teammates.

In late August, the team conducted a minicamp in San Francisco for workouts and bonding. However, Howard, 32, said he has yet to play even a pick-up game with the Wizards.

“We didn’t really get an opportunity to be on the court, but one thing that I have done is I watched a lot of film to really learn the tendencies of my teammates," Howard said. "Where they like the ball, where they like to get screened. . . . Just things that will really help them get to their sweet spots. A lot of times, that’s a way to really understand your teammate . . . by watching film. I study the game, which is a big part of what I do when I’m not on the court.”

While away from the court, Howard has just been studying film, and Howard’s recent appearance on MTV’s “Wild N' Out” stirred a testy social media exchange with Shaquille O’Neal.

On Sunday, the pair went back and forth on Instagram after O’Neal posted a clip of Howard being made fun of by two comedians. Howard responded by challenging O’Neal to a “roast battle” and O’Neal volleyed back: “I only battle champions Little man, you ain’t in my division. . ."

While still in the mental space of living his best life, Howard discussed the O’Neal situation.

“I don’t know. I woke up, saw that he posted something about some roast they had against me, so I decided to clap back," Howard said. “I guess he has some things he wants to get off his chest about me, but I don’t have any issues, no personal issues with him. But if you do want to get into a roast, I can roast with the best of them. So I’m ready, I got some in the chamber — some jokes in the chamber. People think I’m trying do anything crazy. It’s all love. I don’t have anything against him. He came before me. He’s a pioneer of the game for myself and a lot of guys who played my position, but I’m not going to be quiet.”

