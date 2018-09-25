

Severna Park are back in this weeks rankings after two big wins against Atholton and St. Paul's. (Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post)

As October draws closer, rivalry games and back-to-backs permeate more teams schedules.

W.T. Woodson remains undefeated after defeating South County and Fairfax last week, both by a score of 2-1. But it didn’t come without a loss. “One of our attackers, Margaret Stephan, got hurt and will likely be out for the remainder of the season. We knew this was going to impact our attack,” Woodson Coach Brittany Hopkins said. Making up for Stephan’s absence required resolve from the entirety of the team.

“Both of these wins can be attributed to a whole team effort. Without the performances that each one of the girls put forward we wouldn’t have been able to come away with two wins. The girls really fought hard together in the face of adversity, especially since we went down 1-0 in both games before coming back to win,” Hopkins said.

In private school competition, St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes dropped all three of their games last week, including a back-to-back against Collegiate and St. Catherines.

1: W.T. Woodson (7-0) Last rank: 2

The Cavaliers' two comeback wins last week will set the tone for this week. They’ll take on Lake Braddock Tuesday and Robinson Friday to close out September.

2: Langley (9-1) LR: 3

The Saxons rebounded from their shutout loss against Washington-Lee with a shutout of their own against Chantilly.

3: St. John’s (4-0) LR: 8

The Cadet’s pulled off back-to-back wins against Stone Ridge and former No. 1 St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes. St. Mary’s Ryken awaits on Wednesday.

4: Spalding (7-2) LR: 6

With a shutout against Good Counsel, the Cavaliers have two tough games against Arundel and Broadneck next.

5: Fairfax (9-2) LR: 5

After a close loss to Woodson, the Rebels look to rebound against Robinson Tuesday night.

6: South River (7-2) LR: 7

After edging out Glenelg 3-2, the Seahawks cruised to a victory against Old Mill 5-1. Midfielder Darcy Clement has five goals in the last three games.

7: Chesapeake (4-2) LR: 9

After a week off to recover from their 6-0 loss to Delmar, the Cougars will take on River Hill and South River.

8: Severna Park (4-2) LR: NR

Since dropping their game against Glenelg, the Falcons have rattled off three wins, outscoring opponents 13-2.

9: Quince Orchard (5-0) LR: NR

The Cougars have not conceded a goal in September. Clarksburg looks to end that streak Friday night.

10: Churchill (4-0) LR: 10

The Bulldogs blanked rival Whitman 5-0 with two goals from senior forward Elizabeth Hsu. They’ll look for a similar result against Blake on Thursday.

Dropped out: St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes, Westfield

On the bubble: Westfield, St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes