“Grit” is one of those you-know-it-when-you-see-it intangibles, usually involving undersized white wide receivers. But the Philadelphia Flyers have grit, apparently, which is about the nicest thing you can say about a franchise that hasn’t made it out of the first round since 2012.
And now the Flyers have personified that grit. Grit is 7 feet tall, and appropriately orange. Grit shakes it like few others. Grit’s unfocused, googly eyes belie a resolve few have attained.
Behold Gritty, the Flyers' new mascot. Try to take your eyes off him. It cannot be done:
The Flyers have created an appropriately batty backstory for Gritty, involving Zamboni snow and hot dogs:
I’m going to go ahead and question the whole “agility given his size” thing, at least based on Gritty’s showing in Monday night’s preseason game between the Flyers and Bruins:
Gritty also will turn on you in an instant:
Gritty seemed much more comfortable working the crowd:
He has truly broken the Internet:
More from The Post:
Jimmy Garoppolo injury prompts calls for 49ers to bring back Colin Kaepernick
Everyone really hates the NFL’s roughing-the-passer calls. Especially Clay Matthews.
Seahawks' Earl Thomas taunts Cowboys after they failed to trade for him
Vegas odds say Bills-Vikings was the biggest upset since the 1995 Redskins-Cowboys stunner