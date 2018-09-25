

Guns carry Gritty for protection. (Tom Mihalek/Associated Press)

“Grit” is one of those you-know-it-when-you-see-it intangibles, usually involving undersized white wide receivers. But the Philadelphia Flyers have grit, apparently, which is about the nicest thing you can say about a franchise that hasn’t made it out of the first round since 2012.

And now the Flyers have personified that grit. Grit is 7 feet tall, and appropriately orange. Grit shakes it like few others. Grit’s unfocused, googly eyes belie a resolve few have attained.

Behold Gritty, the Flyers' new mascot. Try to take your eyes off him. It cannot be done:

Join us in welcoming the newest member of the #Flyers Family, @GrittyNHL!!



Learn more about Gritty: https://t.co/eQRwTtD54w pic.twitter.com/njHQO1824b — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) September 24, 2018

The Flyers have created an appropriately batty backstory for Gritty, involving Zamboni snow and hot dogs:

I’m going to go ahead and question the whole “agility given his size” thing, at least based on Gritty’s showing in Monday night’s preseason game between the Flyers and Bruins:

Not to worry Flyers Twitter, I got you. 😂 pic.twitter.com/XzMldcNPKN — Brandon Murphy (@2Murphy8) September 25, 2018

Gritty also will turn on you in an instant:

Gritty just shot a dude in the back pic.twitter.com/A1KdXdobpe — Amanda Hugnkiss 💖 (@orangeandsass) September 24, 2018

Gritty seemed much more comfortable working the crowd:

What a time to be alive pic.twitter.com/nQnbNYslRT — Flyers Nation (@FlyersNation) September 25, 2018

He has truly broken the Internet:

