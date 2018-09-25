

For their last home game on Wednesday, which will be loaded with a possible goodbye to star outfielder Bryce Harper and feelings of what this season could have been, the Washington Nationals will send Kyle McGowin out onto the mound.

McGowin, who made his debut out of the Nationals' bullpen on Sept. 5 and has made two relief appearances since, will be making his first major league start. The 26-year-old was called up for the last month of the season after spending six summers in the minor leagues and impressing with a 1.20 earned run average with Class AAA Syracuse this season. He is needed Wednesday because the Nationals have scratched Tanner Roark, who traveled home to Atlanta on Sunday to be with his wife following the birth of their third child. It will be the second start Roark has missed in the last week, and it is still unclear if he will pitch again this season.

“For right now it’s going to be day-to-day,” Martinez said of Roark’s status. “He’s with his family, I reached out to him, and I told him to just to stay with his wife and kids right now.”

[Bryce Harper says he wants to remain a Nat. ‘But am I in those plans? I have no idea.’]

After Wednesday, the Nationals are expected to roll out Joe Ross on Friday, Stephen Strasburg on Saturday and Max Scherzer on Sunday, with all three of those weekend games coming against the Colorado Rockies in Denver. Scherzer is 10 strikeouts away from the 300th of his season; should he reach that milestone against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night, Martinez will discuss with Scherzer whether he wants to make that final start against the Rockies. If he does, and these last five games go as planned, that will mean Erick Fedde made his final start of the season in a loss to the New York Mets this past Sunday.

That untangles the Nationals' rotation for the rest of the way, at least for now, and McGowin squeezed his way into the plans. McGowin gave up a run in each of his first two relief appearances — both on solo homers — and then struck out the only two hitters he faced in his third. But he is most comfortable as a starter, making 23 starts with the Syracuse Chiefs this season, and now has the unforeseen chance to audition in front of the Nationals in a game all his own.

“I didn’t know anything until the middle of the year,” Martinez said when asked of his impressions of McGowin in spring training. “Then all of a sudden I kept hearing this McGowin kid, McGowin kid, McGowin kid. And my understanding now, just by watching him, is that he has a really good sinker and a really good slider. I’m really excited that he’s going to get an opportunity to start tomorrow to see what he can do.”

LINEUPS

MARLINS (62-94)

JT Riddle SS

Miguel Rojas 2B

J.T. Realmuto C

Peter O’Brien 1B

Brian Anderson 3B

Lewis Brinson CF

Austin Dean LF

Magneuris Sierra RF

Jeff Brigham P

NATIONALS (79-78)

Adam Eaton RF

Trea Turner SS

Bryce Harper CF

Anthony Rendon 3B

Juan Soto LF

Ryan Zimmerman 1B

Matt Wieters C

Wilmer Difo 2B

Max Scherzer P

